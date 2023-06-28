Did Biden make a series of promises to Xi?





US efforts to ease tensions with China are complicated by apparent differences of opinion over the commitments each side has made to the other. Chinese officials and state media insist that US President Joe Biden made a series of promises to China’s Xi Jinping described by Beijing as the “four no’s and one no-intention” that should guide the official conduct of United States to China. “I hope the US side will stick to the consensus that President Biden and I reached at our meeting in Bali. [Indonesia] and practice relevant positive expressions,” Xi was quoted by Chinese state media as saying to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 19. Xinhua, China’s main state media, quoted Blinken as saying that the US side “will honor the promises made by President Biden.” Reviewing the list of four promises he says he made, Xinhua reported that Blinken said the US “is not looking for ‘a new cold war’, is not looking to change China’s situation. [political] system, does not seek to oppose China by strengthening its alliances, does not support Taiwan independence, does not intend to enter into conflict with China. » But when asked to confirm that Blinken made the remarks, the State Department referred VOA to a series of interviews Blinken conducted after his meeting with Xi in Beijing, as well as remarks that Secretary made at a press conference. While many of the reported commitments generally reflect existing US policy, Blinken did not mention any of the promises Biden made to Xi in his public remarks. He reiterated the administration’s efforts to strengthen the technological and industrial position of the United States at home as well as alliances and partnerships abroad. On the issue of Taiwan, Blinken said that while the Biden administration does not support Taiwanese independence, “we are concerned that China may change its policy, when it comes to resolving these disputes peacefully.” . “We use engagement to try to advance our interests and protect them,” Blinken said of the Biden administration’s overall stance on China, including his trip to Beijing. Chinese policy The Biden administration’s most comprehensive description of its Chinese policy was delivered by Blinken in May 2022. “We are not looking to transform the Chinese political system,” the secretary said. “Our task is to prove once again that democracy can meet urgent challenges, create opportunities, advance human dignity; that the future belongs to those who believe in freedom and that all countries will be free to their own unconstrained path.” Biden cited in 2021 Chinese state media first cited Biden as making the pledges to Xi when the two met for a virtual summit in November 2021. Biden reportedly said, “I would like to clearly reiterate that the United States does not seek to change the Chinese political system, does not seek to oppose China via alliance-building, has no intention of entering into conflict with China, that the United States is determined to carry out its long-standing “one China” policy, does not support Taiwan independence, wishes to see peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”. The following year, then-Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sought to invoke these points to criticize members of the Biden administration in a keynote address to the Asia Society in September 2022. “President Biden has repeatedly emphasized that the United States is not seeking to wage a ‘New Cold War’, is not seeking to change the Chinese political system, is not seeking to oppose China through the strengthening of alliances, did not support Taiwan independence, did not intend to conflict with China,” Wang said, before expressing Beijing’s frustration. “For two orchestras to collaborate, it is mandatory that the two conductors first give a common tone, but at the same time, all the musicians are required to sound their harmonious notes, according to the same score. However, what we have witnessed is that the American team seems to have worked with two sets of scores and failed to translate the political will expressed by their leader into logical policies, which in turn has caused confusion on the part of the Chinese people as well as people from various countries,” according to Wang. “The three principles proposed by President Xi [concerning bilateral relations]that is, China and the United States should respect each other, coexist peacefully, work together for win-win, as well as the “four no’s and one ‘non-intention’ expressed by President Biden, form a perfect setting,” Wang said. “What the US team should be doing right now is putting into practice what President Biden said about the ‘four no’s and one no intention’ and getting the bilateral relationship back on track,” Wang continued. . Wei Jingsheng, one of the most prominent Chinese dissidents currently living in exile, noted the difference between a statement and a promise in an interview with VOA. “While statements are simply statements, the word ‘promise’ implies an obligation and a pact made between two parties,” Wei pointed out.

