



Professor Jennifer Allsopp on the "heroic" cover of the Titan submersible, versus the dehumanizing "tragic tropes" used to cover the sinking of small boats.

Friday, Boris Johnson joined the chorus of voices that weave links between the destruction of the Titan submersible and the sinking of refugees in the Mediterranean. Evoking tropes from the classics, the former prime minister made a sharp distinction between the passengers of the Titan, whom he celebrated as heroes seeking to “push the boundaries of knowledge” and “democratize the bottom of the ocean. », and the Pakistani refugees, to whom he gave the misleading label assigned to anyone who consents to be smuggled, that of the seduced victims – read, ‘poor assholes’. Like Johnson’s, most of the media portrayals of the past two weeks that draw parallels between the Titan and the nameless ship that sank in the Mediterranean make a distinction in the genre through which they tell the stories. On the one hand, the enterprising billionaires of the Titan are told like a Hollywood epic, and the story of a host of faceless passive victims of despotic governors and diabolical smugglers, told like a tragedy with which we are only too familiar. – and frankly numb and bored. Media accounts now show that the men in the submersible were likely ‘cheated’ into their watery grave with false information and we are deeply moved by the WhatsApp exchanges documenting their fear. Mediterranean shipwreck survivors, including Mohammed Hamza whose voice was widely broadcast on the BBC, spoke of how they courageously struggled to fight the forces of fate. They say they repeatedly called for help, contradicting the account of the Greek Coast Guard. For decades, the surviving passengers of the Titanic – women and children not considered credible sources – have been similarly the gas when they told authorities the ship had split in two. “Not possible”, they said until the first visit to the wreck proved otherwise. I hope that the parallels drawn between the horrific tragedies of the Titan mission and the refugees drowned at sea can make us recognize the heroism of the refugees and the fact that, in addition to fleeing something in the past, most voyages of refugees are inspired by a courageous story of hope for humanity looking forward. It’s a lens from which we can draw a sense of shared empathy and inspiration that speaks to all of us, instead of locking refugees into a tragic, racist tragic trope that leads us to see their lives as inexorably different from ours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/news/2023/how-coverage-of-the-titan-submersible-refugee-boats-reflects-the-dehumanisation-of-refugees

