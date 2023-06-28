



Xi’s glowing remarks contrast with his exchanges with other Western countries and a more frosty meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. However, Mr Hipkins is also coming under domestic political pressure to reduce New Zealand’s reliance on China as geopolitical tensions rise. China’s sanctions on Australian products in 2020 have been a wake-up call for China’s other trading partners. Even though he is a member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, New Zealand’s less hawkish stance on China’s human rights record and other contentious issues has earned him praise from Beijing while most Western governments have a harder line against Mr. Xi’s authoritarian rule. New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most important and extensive, so I was delighted to meet President Xi and reaffirm our important bilateral relationship, Mr Hipkins said after the meeting. He said the two leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine and the importance of a rules-based international order. A few days ago, when asked if he agreed with US President Joe Bidens’ suggestion that Mr Xi was a dictator, Mr Hipkins managed to juggle China to maintain ties close trade without being seen bowing down to Beijing. No, and the form of government China has is up to the Chinese people, he said at the time. Shortly before the trip, New Zealand joined the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada in jointly condemning the use of business practices amounting to economic coercion criticized by Beijing . It was the first visit by a New Zealand prime minister since Jacinda Ardern made a brief stop there in 2019. Ms Adern also had a lengthy meeting with Mr Xi on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok in November. Diplomatic sources said New Zealand’s largest delegation of business leaders promoting export industries to China in years was reminiscent of the style of former Prime Minister John Key, who took a more dovish stance to with regard to China. New Zealand exports around NZ$20 billion ($18 billion) worth of goods to China every year. However, the current group of travelers has a greater emphasis on education and the service sector than previous delegations. Mr Hipkins’ visit to China with two other senior ministers contrasts with Australia, which has yet to set a date for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s planned trip to Beijing later this year. The Labor government is under pressure to negotiate the lifting of Chinese trade sanctions on Australian exports before agreeing a date. Commerce Minister Don Farrell visited China in May. An Australian tourist delegation is in China this week, but Australia had little presence at the China World Economic Forum meeting, which Mr Hipkins addressed on Tuesday. China has long sought to use New Zealand as an example of how it would like other trading partners to behave, as it has taken a more low-key approach to criticizing Beijing compared to the United States and Australia. . New Zealand has been relatively successful in putting the interests of its own people first when formulating its policy towards China, adhering to diplomatic principles of seeking common ground while reserving differences and mutual respect, and rejecting outside interference from Western countries such as the United States, the world times said in an editorial.

