Manipur Guv Anusuiya Uikey briefs Prime Minister Modi, SM Shah and Def Min Rajnath Singh on the situation in Manipur





First post: June 27, 2023 9:57 PM IST Governor Anusuiya Uikey briefed Prime Minister Modi in detail on the series of violent incidents in the hill and valley districts of the state which led to the loss Written by Northeast Live Digital Office Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey today called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and briefed them on the situation which prevails in violence-stricken Manipur and the aftermath of the ethnic clashes that erupted on May 3. 2023. Governor Anusuiya Uikey briefed Prime Minister Modi in detail on the series of violent incidents that took place in both the hills and valleys of the state resulting in the loss of life and property. The Governor also briefed the Prime Minister on the various measures taken by the center as well as the state government to normalize the situation and bring peace and tranquility to the state. She briefed the Prime Minister on issues and suggestions received from civil society organizations, political representatives, student organizations, etc. of the Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities in the state as well as in Delhi. Further, the Governor of Manipur explained the condition and grievances of violence of people living in relief camps and the measures taken by the government for their early resettlement and rehabilitation. Governor Anusuiya Uikey briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the current security situation in the state and informed that after his visit to Manipur, peace and normality have been restored to some extent , although few violent incidents took place. She also had a discussion on how to restore peace and normality in the state, early resettlement and rehabilitation of those affected by the violence, education, etc., as well as ways to bridge the gap of trust between the two communities. While meeting Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today, Governor Anusuiya Uikey applauded the efforts of the Indian Army to carry out relief and rescue operations in the wake of communal violence and provide aid to civil administration in the State affected by the violence. The Governor briefed the Minister of Defense on the joint search operations being carried out by the Indian Army with other state/paramilitary forces in various hotspots and as a result huge caches of arms and ammunition were also cleared recovered. The Governor informed that she was regularly briefed by senior Assam army/rifle officers on the security situation in Manipur. She informed that several medical camps have been organized by Army/Assam Rifles at various locations for the affected people both in the hills and in the valley. COMMENTS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://northeastlivetv.com/topnews/manipur-guv-anusuiya-uikey-briefs-pm-modi-hm-shah-and-def-min-rajnath-singh-about-manipur-situation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos