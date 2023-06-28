The Strongman We Know | Harry Clynch

<br />

FAfter the second round of voting in the recent Turkish presidential election, European leaders lined up to congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “I look forward to continuing our work together” said NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. “With President Erdogan, we will continue to move forward,” tweeted Emanuel Macron. President Biden called Erdogan shortly after his victory and Express its “commitment to continue to work together as close partners [and] deepen cooperation.

These words may all sound like classic political jokes, but they represent a complete about-face by the European establishment, which has tended to treat Erdogan with contempt, if not contempt. Biden for one didn’t even bother talk with Erdogan for the first two years of his presidency.

For nearly a decade, the consensus in the Western media and political scene has been that Erdogan is a borderline tyrannical figure. Overseeing Turkey’s apparent slide into authoritarianism and the weakening of democratic structures, he has often been lumped into the “nobody” category alongside Trump, Orban, Putin, Xi and the rest of the assortment of thugs who are lazily grouped together. In 2020, accused of displaying autocratic tendencies in his handling of the pandemic, President Macron replied: “we are not Turkey!”

What explains Europe’s and America’s new enthusiasm for Erdogan after all this? The reality is that much of the West’s “anti-Erdoganism” was performative. Daglar Ozkan, an economist at a major Turkish investment bank, told me recently in Istanbul that such positions have always been a luxury for Western leaders. “The mainstream Western media, as well as European politicians, displayed anti-Erdogan rhetoric throughout the occasion. But secretly – and for some not so secretly – most of Turkey’s Western partners are rejoicing in its victory,” he said.

There is undoubtedly an Islamic fundamentalist undercurrent in Turkish politics

Part of the reason is that while many Western leaders have expressed unease with elements of Erdogan’s agenda, they know the alternative could be much worse. At the more extreme end of the scale, there is undoubtedly a nasty Islamic fundamentalist undercurrent bubbling under Turkish politics in some quarters. Erdogan has largely succeeded in mollifying this – mostly by drawing on his own Islamist credentials with moves such as converting Hagia Sophia into a mosque – but there is no guarantee that a potential successor would be able to do so as well. It should be remembered that a small but important segment of Turkish society openly sympathized with Daesh. Anyone desperate to oust Erdogan should be aware of what might end up in his place.

Even politicians who seem more palatable to the western liberal palette might not turn out as hoped. Erdogan’s opponent in the last election, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, was widely considered a liberal and describe by The Guardian as “the future of Turkish democracy”. Probably The Guardian therefore approved his commitment send “ten million refugees home” within two years of his victory? Erdogan would not approve of such a move: partly because he sees Turkey’s refugee population as a useful bargaining chip with Europe, but also because he seems to have a genuine conviction that Syrian refugees are Sunni brothers who need help.

Ozkan suggested that Western leaders recognize this and, despite all the talk of upholding democratic freedoms, prefer to deal with a strongman they know and can do business with. “Erdogan is a pragmatic politician open to reaching agreements on a wide range of issues,” he said. “His strong grip on the executive branch alongside a comfortable pro-government majority in parliament means he can get things done.”

I have often wondered whether, insofar as Western leaders have a problem with Erdogan, it is more about his approach to the economy than anything else, which often helped to work the profit margins of European banks. Erdogan has long believed that lowering interest rates is the way to fight inflation. That saw inflation in Türkiye go up to 85% and the Turkish lira decline significantly against major currencies. BBVA, BNP Paribas and ING are just some of the major European banks to have lost money as a result.

There are signs that Erdogan may be ready to abandon parts of this platform, with the appointment of Orthodox figures to key economic positions in the country. For the post of finance minister, Erdogan has selected Mehmet Simsek, former Merrill Lynch banker. The Governor of the Central Bank is NOW a Goldman Sachs graduate, Hafize Gaye Erkan, who began aligning Turkey’s economic policies with those of the Western world by raising interest rates. If Turkey were to round up its economic act and become more accommodating to foreign capital, expect the anti-Erdogan rhetoric to die down further.

Despite all of Erdogan’s indisputable flaws, it seems that most Western leaders believe he is best suited to lead a complex and important country. No matter how much virtue they love to point out their transgressions, that’s unlikely to change much anytime soon.