China, New Zealand should promote trade, investment (Xi)





Despite China being New Zealand’s biggest trading partner, there are growing calls in the island nation for it to reduce its reliance on officials in Beijing as geopolitical tensions rise, and a number growing number of small businesses are looking for opportunities in markets like Australia and North America.

During a meeting with Hipkins, Xi said the two countries should promote the “liberalization and facilitation” of trade and investment, and provide a better business environment for each other’s businesses to invest and operate in their country. Xi added that the two countries should strengthen cooperation in areas such as education, culture and tourism. Describing New Zealand’s relationship with China as one of “the most important and far-reaching”, Mr Hipkin said the main purpose of his visit was to help businesses in his country reconnect. and to deepen their relations with their Chinese counterparts. Hikpin has previously said China is a “valuable partner”, but he is also aware of national calls to seek new markets. Two weeks ago, after announcing his trip to China, Hipkin told New Zealand media that the government had signed seven new or improved free trade agreements as part of “our really concerted effort to diversify our shares of global market”. Unlike its neighbor Australia or its other “Five Eyes” security partners, New Zealand’s interactions with China have remained largely cordial. Both sides improved their free trade pact last year. Noting New Zealand’s independent foreign policy, Xi said China has always treated New Zealand as a “friend and partner” and stands ready to work with the country to promote a stable and comprehensive strategic partnership. supported. “We will continue to see each other as partners rather than rivals,” Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. In recent years, however, New Zealand’s tone on issues ranging from human rights to the rules-based international order and the potential militarization of the Pacific has hardened, under pressure from its allies. who have become increasingly hawkish towards China. During his meeting with Xi, Hipkins reiterated the importance of working together to support the rules-based international order and the constructive role China can play in tackling common global challenges such as climate change and war in China. Ukraine, according to the statement of its government. . Xi said the two countries could maintain communications and work together to help Pacific island countries prosper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sheppnews.com.au/world/china-and-nz-should-promote-trade-and-investment-xi-3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos