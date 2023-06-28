What the Wagnerian Revolt in Russia Means for China

welcome toForeign Polices Memoir on China.

This week’s highlights: China reacts to the Wagner Groupthe uprising in Russia, US-China relations show no easing after US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ visit to Beijing, and a Chinese agribusiness giant is ready for a launch of major actions.

China was slow to respond to the brief revolt of the mercenaries of the Wagner group in Russia, but it ultimately resulted in a statement of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In China, media coverage of the weekend uprising is limited. Among Chinese experts, there may have been some uncertainty about taking the correct line; for example, the nationalist writer Hu Xijin expresses his concerns on Russia’s stability on social media before deleting the post.

The late response seems to reflect some bewilderment among Chinese leaders; I think Beijing remains in the dark about what happened over the weekend, like anyone outside the Kremlin, if they even have a clear picture.

Still, the Russian weaknesses exposed by Wagnerian leader Yevgeny Prigozhin are likely to bother some people at the top of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). After all, the CCP justifies its own oppression by maintaining national stability. (It’s also the basis of Chinese leaders’ wealth and power.) For a long time, the CCP held up the Soviet Union as an example of what not to do, including making room for the reform, indulging in the idea of ​​ethnic nations and allowing challenges to the state’s monopoly on power and historical truth.

By contrast, China viewed Putin’s rule as a model not only for rebuilding the country, but also for standing up to the West. In 2014, Chinese state media described Russia’s annexation of Crimea as a legitimate claim to territory, and Beijing and Moscow got closer following. Chinese President Xi Jinping played his friendship with his Russian counterpart since the beginning of his reign in 2013. In China, Putin had public approval ratings for years.

The Wagner Group fiasco is unlikely to lead to significant changes in the way China manages its own military, given the stringency of existing controls. Chinese history is full of forces more loyal to their general than to the empire and the resulting revolts. But the People’s Republic of China has generally emulated Soviet control of the military, notably through a system in which military commanders have parallel political commissars. Generals also often alternate between commands to prevent the development of strong power bases.

This system did not stop the great generals such as Ye Jianying to become powerful players during the Maoist era, or People’s Liberation Army leaders to create their own private business empires. But Xi has make a point to perform repeatedly purges within the army. Just before the Prigozhins coup attempt, China introduced a whole set of rules governing the social life of military leaders, including retired generals. Paramilitary government organizations such as the People’s Armed Police face similar constraints.

Even outside its borders, China has no equivalent of the Wagner group. Although there are many Chinese private security companiesOften used as reinforcements by local governments, property developers and organized crime, they are highly fragmented and have little foreign presence. There is a small sector dedicated to overseas security for Chinese companies, but it is weak and underdeveloped, leaving companies operating overseas vulnerable to local militants or mercenaries.

Putin’s seemingly weakened position is troublesome for China, which is why the limited coverage inside the country has tended to emphasize Russia assumes stability and criticizes the West for suggesting otherwise. I bet Russian diplomats will tell their Chinese colleagues that the Prigozhin affair was a CIA conspiracy story that will fall on receptive ears. Yet chaotic events will add additional weight to the arguments of a small group of intellectuals who say Beijing may have blundered by putting so many chips on Moscow.

But that could be an increasingly risky argument. It doesn’t take much to trigger paranoid leaders like Xi. Given how closely Xi has aligned himself with Putin, Russian leadership weakness will not lead to Beijing disassociating itself from Moscow unless Putin falls completely. On the contrary, its likely Chinese officials and experts will double down on their rhetorical support for Russia lest criticism of Putin could be interpreted as criticism of Xi.

But the Wagnerian insurrection could also, in time, increase caution in Beijing. Despite pro-Russian propaganda, many Chinese institutions have hedged their bets when it comes to how far they are willing to go to help Moscow. After all, a country that we don’t know who will be in charge on Monday is not a reliable partner.

No softening after visiting Blinken. US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ trip to Beijing last week does not appear to have produced any real reduction in US-China tensions. Instead, last week US President Joe Biden casually referred to Xi as a dictatoran undeniably true statement but related to provoke china. Chinese coverage of Bidens comment muted, possibly because it hit a little too hard close to the house.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is planning a visit to China, presumably to try to persuade Beijing that Washington still wants to do business with her. This may be a tough sell, given that more Americans barriers to investment are on the horizon: an executive order from the Biden administration that would regulate and suppress certain U.S. investments in China is almost ready.

Most of the US-China disputes in the past week have been over fentanyl, with the US indicting Chinese chemical manufacturers. US allegations of Chinese complicity in drug trafficking aroused outrage In Beijing; after all, China has a history as a target for the West drug dealers. China’s role in the drug trade is also in the gray area: manufacturers are aware that chemical precursors end up in the hands of drug cartels, but fentanyl is a drug widely used by hospitals. THE accusations are unlikely to provide the commercial cooperation sought by the United States.

No new information on the origin of COVID-19. The release of a declassified report summarizing the state of US intelligence on the origins of COVID-19 included little new informationbut it did kibosh poorly documented recent claims, praised by former Trump administration staffer, about Chinese scientists who fell ill in 2019. The US report reaffirmed that there was no evidence that Wuhan labs were bioengineering viruses, the theory of conspiracy on lab leaks and that US intelligence agencies remain weakly supportive of a natural origin theory.

China continues to obscure nearly all evidence regarding the origins of COVID-19, including events around the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market; he also continues to invent his own sources and conspiracy theories. In the United States, laboratory leak theories have become inextricably linked to right wing attacks on scientists. Lab leak enthusiasts have consistently produced misinformed journalism on the origins of COVID-19, and the latest round of claims is no exception.

Syngenta listing. Agribusiness giant Syngenta is set to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in what would be the fourth largest initial public offering for a Chinese company, at $9.1 billion. Western banks are keen to get involved in listing, but may find themselves frustrated by new investment regulation and distrust of the American and Chinese sides of the equation.

State-owned giant ChemChina bought Syngenta, originally a Swiss company, six years ago. The deal was one of the last products of a another era in Chinese relations with the West. I doubt that the purchase will be approved today at least in the United States. But the financial sector has generally been among Beijing’s biggest lobbyists in the West, not least because companies have often hired the grafts powerful CCP families.

How much does China owe? In another sign of anxiety over the failure of China’s economy to recover following its zero COVID policy, popular finance writer Wu Xiaobo and two other writers were censorship and criticized for their negative comments about China’s record unemployment rate and faltering markets. Beijing frequently support the scholarship in times of crisis by restricting offers, threatening reviews and forcing purchases.

Meanwhile, the Chinese central government is trying to determine the amount of local government debt through another round of surveys. Other audits revealed that local governments exaggerate their own income. This Knowledge gap is a problem for China when it comes to policy-making: the lack of transparency eventually backfires on the central government, while corporations struggle with Beijing secrecy.