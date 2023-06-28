Politics
Anglesey MP Virginia Crosbie apologizes for attending birthday drink during Covid
A Tory MP has apologized for attending an event in Parliament when he Covid Restrictions were still in place.
Virginia Crosbie, Isle of Man MPwas reported to have attended a birthday drinks event on December 8, 2020 while the country was in lockdown.
In a statement, Ms Crobsie said: The invitation for this event was not sent by me. I attended the event briefly, didn’t drink, and didn’t celebrate my birthday. I returned home soon after to be with my family.
I unreservedly apologize for a momentary error in judgment in attending the event.
The Guido Fawkes website reported that Ms Crosbie was the co-host of the event, with the site citing a WhatsApp message from Baroness Jenkin describing the event as joint anniversary drinks to mark the couple having turned 54 and 65 years.
The event swept into the spotlight after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson lashed out at the Privileges Committee ahead of its damning report into his conduct and accused Sir Bernard Jenkin of monstrous hypocrisy for allegedly attending the event with his wife.
Llinos Medi, leader of Plaid Cymru of Ynys Mn County Council, said: “The people of Ynys Mn will be incredibly disappointed to hear that their MP, Virginia Crosbie, has broken Covid lockdown rules by making the party in London in December 2020.
As Parliamentary Private Secretary to Health and Social Care Minister Matt Hancock at the time, Ms Crosbie would have been well aware she was breaking the rules by attending a birthday party with several other Tory MPs.
We are well aware that she is ready to blame politicians for any transgression.
By partying in London while we in Anglesey played by the rules, Ms Crosbie showed complete disregard for the people she represents and the laws she was partly responsible for creating.
In the circumstances, I hope Ms Crosbie refers herself to the Metropolitan Police and the Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards so they can investigate whether the party was illegal and whether further action is needed.
party portal continues to cause problems for Conservative MPs and the whole party.
This story is both a simple acknowledgment of a breach of the rules and a glimpse into the deep divide that could see the Tories lose in the next UK general election.
So, in one respect, Virginia Crosbie’s apology is an admission of misjudgment that critics of Britain’s Conservative government will seize on as another example of a “one rule for them” culture at the top of Whitehall which they say , continues to resonate with voters. .
But this episode is also part of the biggest internal war within the Conservative Party between supporters of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.
Seen in this context, the Ynys Mn MP is collateral damage, the real target being Sir Bernard Jenkin.
He is the Conservative member who sat on the PrivilegesCommittee, which produced such scathing reviews of Boris Johnson and who the former prime minister’s supporters have accused of hypocrisy over his attendance at the rally, originally reported as a birthday party for his wife, Baroness Anne Jenkin.
However, Virginia Crosbie will also have her card marked: when she resigned from her government role in July 2022 in the wave of resignations which led to the fall of Boris Johnson, she made public her disappointment with him.
It marked an uneasy rift between the two: in happier times Boris Johnson jokingly called him the ‘atomic kitten’ because of his repeated support for a new nuclear power station in Anglesey.
She disputes some of what is reported today, but it could still cost Virginia Crosbie dearly if, as a result, Ynys Mn voters turn against her in the UK general election.
It may not make much of a difference one way or another, however, if the vicious bickering within the Tory party and the party’s fallout and ousting of Boris Johnson continues.
It could be that many more seats won in 2019 will also be swept away.
