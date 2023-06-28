Hipkins meets Xi Jinping: behind the handshakes, New Zealand is getting closer and closer to China

Alexander Gillespie is a professor of law at the University of Waikato.

NOTICE: Chris Hipkins anticipated a diplomatic meeting with Xi Jinping. The Chinese leader said he attaches great importance to relations with New Zealand. Both professional, Hipkins made sure to point out that his country is also open for business.

And there is certainly a good story to tell when it comes to China. Hipkins is built on decades of cooperation, understanding and groundbreaking economic agreements. Bilateral exchange was worth NZ$40 billion in 2022 and could reach $50 billion by 2030.

There might even be possibilities for cooperation on the Chinas position on a political settlement of the war in Ukraine. Although New Zealand and most Western countries are skeptical of the initiative, it is fair to say that the Chinese authorities would appreciate New Zealand’s contribution.

But it’s also fair to say that Hipkins was wise to visit now, given what he has ahead on his calendar: the NATO summit in July and a decision on whether New Zealand is expected to join Pillar 2 of the AUKUS security pact between the United States and the United Kingdom. and Australia.

Both things will concern China. And despite Beijing’s appreciation of New Zealand’s diplomatic approach, including Hipkins reluctance to call Xi Jinping a dictator, the timing of this red carpet visit was ideal.

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF Despite calls from the New Zealand government to diversify, exporters send a big slice of the pie to China every year.

Claim and Counterclaim

So New Zealand is walking a fine line with China, and beneath the diplomatic niceties there is a growing fault line. When Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta visited China earlier this year and expressed to New Zealanders deep concerns on human rights, Hong Kong and Taiwan, some suggested media shed was harangued by his Chinese counterpart.

Mahuta said the conversation was just robust, but there’s no denying China’s combativeness in the face of criticism or threats.

When the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said China posed the greatest challenge of our time to global security and prosperity at the May G7 summit in Japan (which added to an official statement tacitly focused on China), Beijing retaliate to what he called libel and slander.

Although not part of the G7, New Zealand later added its name to a Joint statement against trade-related economic coercion and non-market policies and practices which was based on the G7 meeting. Although it does not explicitly mention China, the statement clearly expresses concerns about Beijing’s perceived willingness to use trade sanctions against countries it dislikes.

Nathan McKinnon / RNZ / Stuff Chinese President Xi Jinping meets New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

This includes South Korea after installing a US missile defense system, and Australia after calling for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19. More recently, China blocked Lithuanian exports after the tiny nation allowed Taiwan to establish a de facto embassy there.

When New Zealand joined the United States to speak out over the China-Solomon Islands security deal, Chinese state media accused Wellington of slander and demonize their country and yielding to the influence of Washington.

A few months later, New Zealand reiterated its position to uphold the rule of international law regarding China’s construction of islands in the South China Sea. While officially this amounted to not taking sides on competing sovereignty claims, it effectively rejected China’s historical claims to the region.

And just recently, it was revealed that a New Zealand frigate was professionally but visibly confronted by Chinese navy vessels while in international waters near the disputed Spratly Islands.

Safety and circumspection

Closer to home, there have been intermittent skirmishes over cybersecurity. In 2018, the New Zealand Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) said it had established links between China’s Ministry of State Security and a global commercial intellectual property theft campaign.

New Zealand’s Security Intelligence Service (SIS) has also noted recently agents from a small number of foreign states grew increasingly aggressive, but chose not to identify the culprits.

But when it was reported that a Civil Service Commission analyst had been suspended after being designated an insider threat risk by the SIS, the Chinese embassy called the allegations ill-founded and with a ulterior motive to smear and attack China, which we strongly oppose.

The G7 countries have directly called on China not to interfere in their internal affairs. New Zealand generally prefers to be circumspect. The SIS has identified foreign states monitoring suspected dissidents in New Zealand, but it does not name those states.

PROVIDED Professor Alexander Gillespie, international law expert from the University of Waikato: New Zealand walks a fine line with China, and beneath the diplomatic niceties there is a growing fault line.

NATO and Aukus

How long the diplomatic tightrope can be walked is an open question, given the prime ministers’ upcoming attendance at the NATO summit in Lithuania in July and the pending decision on Aukus.

With its support for Ukraine against Russia, New Zealand has come very close to NATO, which in 2021 has also identified China as a security challenge, claiming that Beijing’s ambitions and coercive policies challenge the interests, security and values ​​of Western blocs. China called it a completely futile warning.

At the same time, of course, New Zealand could move closer to involvement in the Aukus alliance, which would mean access to advanced non-nuclear military technology. And though it’s never made explicit, Aukus is a response to the perceived threat of China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Despite its own rapid militarization, the Chinese government has condemned Aukus as reflecting a Cold War mentality that involves a path of error and danger. However diplomatically it was covered, the same message will almost certainly have been delivered to Chris Hipkins yesterday in Beijing.

This article was originally published on The conversation and is republished with permission.