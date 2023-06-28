‘Strategic mistake’: Netanyahu slammed for planning China visit as signal for Biden

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for an upcoming trip to China were dismissed on Tuesday by a former top general and several lawmakers, who warned that such a visit could greatly undermine Israel’s strategic interests by hurting ties with states -United.

Zman Yisrael, the Times of Israel’s sister site, reported Monday on advanced contacts between Jerusalem and Beijing on a possible meeting between Netanyahu and Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials. Israeli diplomatic sources said the visit, the date of which has yet to be set, was intended to show Washington that Netanyahu had other diplomatic options.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed the report on Tuesday, saying Washington was briefed on the planned visit a month ago and insisting ties with the United States were at an “all-time high.”

Netanyahu sought an invitation to the White House but was kept at arm’s length by US President Joe Biden, amid disagreements between Washington and Jerusalem over Israeli government judicial reform, West Bank policies and a potential interim nuclear deal between Iran and the United States.

Former IDF military intelligence chief Amos Yadlin, who is believed to be close to parts of the US defense establishment, said the move appeared to be aimed at emulating Saudi Arabia, after China brokered a rapprochement between the kingdom and Iran – a deal seen as a signal by Riyadh that it has other diplomatic options as the United States pulls away from the Middle East.

“This is a step that will harm Israeli interests and not advance them,” Yadlin wrote in a series of tweets. “If anyone in the prime minister’s entourage thinks it’s smart to act like [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed] bin Salman and travels to China to annoy Biden and show him that Israel has another strategic option, he is making a big mistake and failing to understand the importance of competition between geopolitical superpowers in the 21st century.

Yadlin noted that unlike Israel, Saudi Arabia does not receive billions a year in US military aid; does not depend on a US veto in the UN Security Council; does not depend on US financial guarantees; and lacks the most advanced American weapons systems.

“Israel needs the Biden administration to advance its strategic goals: to prevent Iran from [obtaining] nuclear weapons and adding Saudi Arabia to the normalization circle,” he said, referring to a potential peace deal between Jerusalem and Riyadh.

File: In this photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, greets US President Joe Biden at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP, File)

The retired general stressed that China regularly votes against Israel at the UN, is a longtime supporter of the Palestinians and has a “strategic alliance” with Iran. He also said that China could not compete with the United States in terms of “security, strategic and operational cooperation”, while pointing to Israel’s previous commitments not to sell advanced weapons to China, fearing that they contain American technology.

“The Israeli signal is a bluff that should not improve Israel’s position vis-à-vis Washington,” added Yadlin, who is also a former director of the Institute for National Security Studies at the Institute. Tel Aviv University. “The Prime Minister has much stronger cards [to play] to get ties with the United States back on track.

Yadlin also said in an interview with Army Radio on Tuesday that he spoke with “a very senior official” in the Biden administration who ignored Netanyahu’s planned trip.

“If the prime minister wants a serious diplomatic process with Chinese mediation, we are for it,” he quoted the official, referring to offers from Beijing to broker Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Tamir Hayman, director of the Institute for National Security Studies, said on Tuesday that such a visit would be a “serious mistake”. Hayman, a former IDF intelligence chief, wrote on Twitter that such a trip by Netanyahu is “terrible timing both tactically and strategically,” adding, “The special relationship with the United States is in jeopardy. This act could certainly cause damage.

Opposition MP Ram Ben Barak of the Yesh Atid party said the trip would be a “first order strategic mistake”.

“We don’t have the privilege of doing that, certainly not these days. The United States is an ally with whom we share not only interests but also values, ”wrote Ben Barak, former number 2 of the Mossad intelligence agency, on Twitter.

MK Danny Danon, one of Netanyahu’s most vocal critics in his ruling Likud party and a former UN ambassador, told Kol Barama radio that he would advise the prime minister not to meet Xi .

Moreover, unnamed Israeli officials tore up Netanyahu’s proposed visit in remarks on Army Radio, calling it a “dangerous risk” and calling the prime minister’s conduct “crazy.”

“Israel is likely to become a pawn in the cold war between China and the United States,” one said.

US President Joe Biden meets with then-opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu (right) at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, July 14, 2022. At left is Secretary of State Antony Blinken; 2nd from left is US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides. (GPO)

Planning for the trip came as ties between Jerusalem and Washington have suffered under the current administration, with the Biden administration increasingly outspoken in its criticism of Israeli policies. Despite the displeasure, the United States took little action against Israel beyond not inviting Netanyahu.

While aiming to get Biden’s attention, the visit could also put Netanyahu at odds with Republicans who have taken a more hawkish stance toward China. While addressing the Knesset last month, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy criticized China for its trade practices and human rights record, bringing the Chinese Embassy to accuse him of seeking to “sow discord” in Beijing’s relations with Jerusalem.

Under successive administrations, Washington has expressed concern over Israel’s warming economic ties with China, with a US government official in December calling on Jerusalem to take more action to defend the local tech industry from Chinese influence.

But despite a U.S.-China trade war that has seen its ups and downs in recent years under the Trump and Biden administrations, Israel and China have seen their relationship warm and see more interest in Israeli innovations, especially in technology. medicine, robotics, food technology and artificial intelligence. .

Washington’s main concerns lie in potential dual-use technologies, where various technologies would have both civilian and military applications. At the same time, Israel introduced regulations to prevent the sale of sensitive military technology to China (and other countries), following a 1990s deal in which Israel had to drop the sale. of advanced airborne radar systems to China amid US ferocity. opposition.