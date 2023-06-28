Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, says New Zealand is ‘friend and partner’



There appears to have been a warm welcome for Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during Tuesday night’s 40-minute meeting in Beijing with one of the world’s most powerful men.

Ahead of the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, there was a particular hurdle in the road, including an Australian media report with an unnamed source saying that New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta had been “harangued” during one hour by his Chinese counterpart during a meeting in China in March.

Neither Hipkins nor Mahuta have outright denied the report, with Mahuta repeatedly saying there were “robust” discussions in which each side made their position very clear.

This has certainly raised questions about the pressure exerted by China in the context of the superpower struggle for influence between China and the United States, a long-standing and traditional Western partner of New Zealand.

There were no signs of friction in the opening remarks of which the media was aware, with Xi describing New Zealand as a “friend and partner” and the relationship he “always attached great importance to”.



Afterwards, Hipkins described the meeting as “warm and incredibly constructive” and “an opportunity for a relatively fluid dialogue on a range of issues where New Zealand and China have mutual interests”.

He hoped he had started to build a relationship with Xi, saying he “found him easy to talk to” and that at no point was the conversation “confrontational”.

“The relationship between China and the United States was discussed, the situation in Ukraine was discussed, the Pacific was discussed, human rights were discussed,” Hipkins said.

However, one of these most sensitive issues – human rights, and specifically the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang – “has not been discussed in depth”; rather, it is New Zealand’s position on human rights that has been “referenced”.

“The economic relationship was, by far, the most important topic we discussed, but we also discussed a wide range of international issues, including international relations. So, the Pacific, the United States, the ‘Ukraine, all were discussed – I didn’t keep a stopwatch,’ Hipkins told reporters.

The balancing act that New Zealand must constantly strike was well traversed, in the context of its Western allies and partners – the one being played out in the Pacific.



When asked if China had specifically asked New Zealand not to “drift further into the American orbit”, Hipkins hesitated, saying he did not want to speak on behalf of the Chinese.

“Although there is an easy answer to this question, I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to give it.”

He said he was “able to reaffirm New Zealand’s position that we welcome the dialogue between China and the United States and with reference to recent opportunities for dialogue, including the visit of [US] secretary [of State Antony] Blinken, here in Beijing just recently.

“New Zealand certainly welcomes that. We think it is good that China and the United States are engaged in discussions.

New Zealand’s encouragement of China to “use whatever influence it may have to end the conflict in Ukraine” and its opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were also “reaffirmed”.

Another position reaffirmed was the recognition that “Pacific countries are independent countries, they can make their own decisions and that New Zealand seeks to be a trusted partner in the Pacific”.

Hipkins was also asked if he would echo Xi’s sentiment and call China a friend and partner.

“I would describe the relationship between New Zealand and China as extremely important,” he said.

“We cooperate, we work together in areas where it is in our interest to do so. We disagree from time to time, and we pass on those disagreements.”

When asked again, he said he would “definitely describe it as a warm relationship and a warm conversation”.

“It’s an international partnership it’s a friendship because we are in regular dialogue and we work together on areas where we have common interests.”

He finally said it “depends on the context, but yeah, overall.”

Hipkins reiterated the strong economic focus of the talks, with the borders of China and New Zealand now fully open and gaining momentum behind their respective economies important to both countries.

For New Zealand, it was about boosting and diversifying trade, and bringing the number of Chinese tourists and international students back to pre-Covid levels, which will be a focus for the remaining days of the trade mission.