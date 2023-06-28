Haley: Trump ‘showed moral weakness’ in dealing with China’s Xi





Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday attacked former President Trump for his China policies, saying he “showed moral weakness” in meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. In a speech to American Institute of Enterprisethe former UN ambassador credited Trump with “making both sides take their blinders off” on China, but said he didn’t go far enough. “Trump was almost solely focused on our trade relationship with China…but Trump did too little on the rest of the China threat,” Haley said. “He didn’t put us on a stronger military base in Asia. It did not stop the flow of American technology and investment into the Chinese military. It has not effectively rallied our allies against the Chinese threat. Even the trade deal he signed failed when, predictably, China failed to live up to its commitments,” she said. Haley’s speech on Tuesday continued his attacks on Trump as the GOP primary field prepares for the Iowa caucuses next spring. The first debate of the group, which now has more than a dozen members, is scheduled for August. “[Trump] also showed moral weakness in his zeal to befriend President Xi. Trump congratulated the Communist Party on its 70th anniversary of conquering China,” Haley said. “It sent the wrong message to the world. Chinese communism should be condemned, never praised,” she said. Now averaging 4% support, Haley came in fourth in recent GOP national primary polls behind Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence. She said that while Trump’s actions were “bad,” President Biden’s is “much worse.” White House battles with Greene for funding First locally transmitted malaria cases detected in US in decades: What you need to know

Haley said Biden failed to manage China’s role in fentanyl distribution and failed to prevent Chinese business interests from buying property in the United States. “Listen to me carefully. [Biden] will continue to ignore the Chinese threat. We would have wasted four more years,” she said.

