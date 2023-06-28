In China, muted reaction to revolt in Russia belies concern over war and global balance of power

BEIJING (AP) China’s silent reaction to the Wagner mercenary group’s uprising against the Russian military belies Beijing’s growing concerns about the war in Ukraine and how it affects the global balance of power.

China’s ruling Communist Party has called for a swift end to the 10 p.m. uprising in Moscow’s internal affairs, with state media claiming China’s support for Russia.

Chinese observers said the incident showed how Western rhetoric was overdone regarding Russia’s internal conflict and that President Vladimir Putin’s hold on power remained secure.

But the uprising also threatens to deepen growing concerns in Beijing over Russia’s war in Ukraine, given China’s limited ability to influence the situation.

China has maintained a consistent stance on the war: neutral on paper, but favoring Russia in practice, with frequent state visits and joint military exercises between the two nations. It’s a delicate balance, carefully calibrated to avoid damaging relations with Russia or Europe, which Beijing sees as key to countering US power.

This position persists. But in recent months, government advisers have expressed growing frustration with Russia behind closed doors, saying Beijing is increasingly driven by Moscow’s risky behavior, according to interviews with Chinese and Chinese scholars and diplomats. strangers.

Some draw comparisons to China’s relationship with North Korea, whose leadership sometimes infuriates Beijing with erratic behavior but nonetheless benefits from Chinese economic aid and diplomatic support.

Wagner’s rebellion likely raised doubts about whether Beijing made the right bet in appointing the Kremlin, and Putin in particular, as an ally and close partner, said Patricia M. Kim, an expert on China politics and in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution think tank. in Washington, D.C.

Chinese leaders must fear that China’s strategic alignment with a weakened Russia will prove to be a net burden rather than a plus for China’s strategic interests, Kim said.

Chinese state military scholars are concerned about Russia’s disappointing performance in the war. This raises questions about China’s military structures, which were heavily influenced by the former Soviet Union.

China is also seen as closely monitoring the conflict in Ukraine for indications of possible ramifications to its threat to blockade, invade or coerce the self-governing island of Taiwan, a close US ally, into accept Communist Party control.

Regarding recent developments in Russia, China realizes that the system is more fragile than it thought, that Putin is more incompetent than it would like to see,” said Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

What leads to this frustration to some extent is that there is nothing China can do about it, he said.

China has embarked on a wave of diplomacy in recent months, positioning itself as a neutral mediator in the conflict. Chinese leader Xi Jinping met Putin in Moscow and called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this year, and released a 12-point proposal urging both sides to come to the negotiating table.

Prospects for a peace deal are dim at the moment, and even Chinese experts are acknowledging behind closed doors that Beijing’s proposal is unrealistic.

China’s real aim in calling for negotiations, analysts say, is to convince Europe that it is acting in good faith and prevent relations from deteriorating. Chinese officials bristle at US attempts to portray Beijing as supporting Moscow, seeing it as an attempt to alienate Europe from China.

It’s not that China wants to get closer to Russia. It’s that the United States is imposing this,” said Wang Huiyao, Chinese foreign policy adviser and president of the Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing-based think tank.

Yet the two countries share common grievances against Washington. Chinese and Russian officials have both had financial and travel sanctions imposed on them by the United States, and are watching US-led military alliances with caution.

Chinese foreign policy experts worry that the war has revitalized NATO and the US alliance with Europe, and fear it could trigger a renewal of US alliances in East Asia.

Chinese military experts have privately questioned Western diplomats over reports that NATO may be opening a liaison office in Japan, fearing it represents the organization’s expansion of interests in East Asia. three people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press.

A civil war or major political conflict in Russia would have a definite impact on relations between Beijing and Moscow, especially with the Chinese president seeing the two line up to challenge the liberal US-led world order.

Historically, the United States has never trusted Russia and has always tried to break it up into small countries. For the United States, Russia and China are its main threats, said Li Xin, director of the Institute of European and Asian Studies at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.