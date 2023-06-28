Oxford-trained Brexiteers lose again as #MeToo claims Odey

Comment this story Comment

The collapse of British financier Crispin Odey’s hedge fund empire holds many resonances. It’s a MeToo wake-up call that underlines how far women are still from getting equal treatment in the City of London. It is also a reminder of how investing is a people business that is perpetually vulnerable to reputational damage, no matter how smart the constituents are at playing the markets. Odey’s three-decade-old company imploded days after sexual assault allegations, which he denies, led to the ouster of the founder, the desertion of business partners and a stampede. alternative homes for its funds.

Beyond all this, an overlooked aspect of the Odey saga is how it reflects the declining fortunes of the Oxford-educated elite who championed Britain’s exit from the European Union. The group’s most successful representative for that cause was Boris Johnson, who rode the Brexit wave to become Prime Minister in 2019. Johnson’s political demise coincided with that of his near-contemporary Oxford in finance. The former prime minister quit the UK House of Commons on June 9 after a committee comprising a majority of the Johnsonsown party found he had repeatedly and deliberately misled parliament. It was a day after the Financial Times published the allegations of 13 women that sparked Odey’s downfall.

Odey, who graduated from Oxford University in 1980, was a leading Brexit funder, donating more than $870,000 ($1.1 million) to groups campaigning to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, according to UK media reports. The 64-year-old has sparked outrage for backing the UK’s withdrawal and then profiting from the resulting economic damage, via bets against the pound and government bonds. He again benefited from the financial turmoil that followed the September mini fiscal budget of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, a former employee of Odey Asset Management.

The hedge fund manager gets a few mentions in Simon Kupers Chums: How a Tiny Caste of Oxford Tooks Took Over the UK. The book, published last year, describes the origins of Brexit as a plan hatched by a group of privileged old Oxonians, most of whom had attended Eton’s elite public school, to protect their right to rule Great Britain. Britain against the encroachment of EU bureaucrats. Importantly, occasional attempts by Brussels to tell Britain what to do have offended the sense of personal entitlement Oxford conservatives had grown up with, writes Kuper, himself an Oxford alumnus. No one told them what to do. The rules were for others. In their private lives, in their financial dealings, and in Westminster, these men expected maximum freedom.

It’s a cast of familiar characters: Johnson; Jacob Rees-Mogg, who as a teenager walked around Oxford in a double-breasted suit with an umbrella, looking like a Victorian curate; Michael Gove, who left Johnsons campaign manager in 2016 to fight him for the Tory leadership; Dominic Cummings, the political strategist who was Johnsons chief adviser; Daniel Hannan, portrayed as the intellectual godfather of Brexit; and David Cameron, the ill-fated Tory Prime Minister who inadvertently served as a midwife to the EU’s divorce by promising the 2016 referendum.

Odey, despite being older and having gone to Harrow (another legendary school that was Winston Churchill’s alma mater), is closely identified with the group. He donated to Johnsons leadership campaign and had business dealings with Rees-Mogg. In 2018, he called on Goveto to replace then Prime Minister Theresa May.

In some ways, Odey doesn’t fit the mold of a member of the ruling caste bent on entrenching his position in society. The story of his life is much more enterprising. The son of a wealthy trading family in Yorkshire, northern England, he bequeathed his ancestral home but sold the 4,000-acre estate at age 23 to clear his father’s debts, according to accounts of the British media. At the age of 26, he married Rupert Murdoch’s eldest daughter, Prudence, a union that seems to have secured him a life of wealth and power. However, they divorced a year later.

His later career trajectory shows the bravery, ambition and risk appetite that often characterizes successful traders. After launching his eponymous fund management company in 1991, Odeys’ performance has been volatile, with earth-shattering losses and dramatic recoveries over the years. Its flagship European hedge fund fell 68% between 2015 and 2020, only to record its best year ever in 2022: a 152% gain that erased those losses. Investing is a meritocratic business. The stock market doesn’t care who you went to school with, though being on good terms with cabinet ministers can’t hurt when trying to gauge the likely direction. politics.

Odey’s appetites were inordinate in other respects. A 2011 profile in Management Today notes that at lunch with his interviewer, he ordered a steak and kidney pie with a side of beef loin. Plus a bottle of red wine and a bottle of white wine. His taste for publicity led him and his ex-wife Nichola Pease to be nicknamed the Posh and Becks of finance, after famous footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria. Then there are the women. In 2021, Odey was cleared of sexually assaulting a young banker two decades earlier. He admitted taking the woman to his home and proposing to her. Odey disputes the Financial Times’ allegations, which included unwanted physical contact and rude and sexually suggestive comments and abuse. (No criminal charges have been filed against him.) In 2021, Bloomberg News also reported allegations by two other women of unwanted sexual behavior, which Odey, through attorneys, strenuously denied.

The latest accusations have caused an exodus of investors, leading the company to shut down one fund and suspend four others. Before the crisis, it managed about 4.3 billion dollars.

Politicians are also often gamblers, willing to bet everything to make the right choice at the right time. Being educated from an early age that power and success are your birthright undoubtedly helps build the resilience needed to play effectively. The flip side of these positive attributes can be overconfidence, a sense of impunity, and a disregard for boundaries.

In the worlds of Boris Johnson and Crispin Odeys, the rules didn’t apply to them. Until they do. They and their Brexit cabal presented a similar vision for the whole of Britain: that the country could throw off the yoke of EU regulations and get richer on top of it. It didn’t turn out to be a reliable bet either.

Matthew Brooker is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business and infrastructure in London. A former editor and bureau chief of Bloomberg News and associate business editor of the South China Morning Post, he is a CFA charterholder.