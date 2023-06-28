Boris Johnson’s return hope dashed as Tories rule out ex-PM returning to old seat | Politics | News





One of the Commons’ most vaunted comeback hopes for Boris Johnson has been quashed after the local association signed its long list of candidates without him. Henley, Oxfordshire, was Mr Johnson’s former parliamentary constituency before he left the House of Commons in 2008 to take up the mayoralty of London. Prior to his resignation from the House of Commons, there was a widespread rumor that he could return to the constituency from his London seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, given his much smaller majority and the likelihood of becoming Labor in the next few general elections. Even after being confirmed as Uxbridge’s candidate in March, Mr Johnson’s spokesman was repeatedly forced to deny rumors he might raise sticks and move to the safe Tory seat. Rumors were further ignited after Mr Johnson bought a mansion on the border of the Henley constituency with his wife Carrie, setting the pair back 3.8million.

However, any lingering hopes of a return to the seat have now been extinguished after the local party confirmed its long list of candidates, without the name of the former prime minister. A local association source told the Express that the long list includes: William Hall, President of the South Oxfordshire Conservative Association.

Aphra Brandreth, vice president of the Conservative Women’s Organization.

Lucy Demery, Managing Director of Fintech Investment Banking.

Neil Shastri-hurst, lawyer and army veteran. Not only did Boris Johnson fail to make the list, but Olympic rowing star James Cracknell, who announced in April that he was aiming for the seat, was also snubbed.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist announced the push for a political career in April, telling the Sunday Express the city has a special place in his heart. Although senior Tory sources told the newspaper that his rowing background could help him secure the coveted seat, it appears his political dreams have been scuttled. A local source claimed Mr Cracknell was quite upset by the news. This month, the Express revealed that potential Tory candidates for Henley claimed they had been warned not to run for the seat because Mr Johnson had to stand there. A potential candidate said: I was doing my paperwork and prepping on a list of seats I was looking to apply for, including Henley. “I sent him for some advice to [a Tory grandee] and he quickly came back saying ‘don’t bother with Henley, Boris is going over there.'”

A second potential candidate said: “Absolutely useless trying for Henley. Everyone knows it’s Boris if they want it. Despite the circumstances surrounding Mr Johnson’s departure from No 10 and Parliament, one MP said: There is a very big part of the party in Henley who still love Boris. They really like their big-personality MPs like him and Hezza (Michael Heseltine). If Mr Johnson chooses to return as an MP, the suspension and ban on passage voted on by MPs following the Privileges Committee report will be lifted.

