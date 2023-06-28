Trump news today: Trump sues E Jean Carroll for defamation as Rudy Giuliani addresses Jan 6 investigators





CNN airs tape of Trump appearing to show classified military documents

Donald Trump is now suing E Jean Carroll for defamation, a month after he was found guilty of sexually abusing her in a Manhattan department store and then defaming her by denying the attack took place.

The former president filed a counterclaim on Tuesday claiming she defamed him when she stood by her rape accusation in an interview with CNN a day after the jury’s verdict.

The counterclaim was in response to the first of two lawsuits the magazine columnist has filed against Mr Trump.

In a civil trial in the second trial last month, a jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani confirmed he recently spoke to federal investigators as part of their investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Mr. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, was part of Mr. Trump’s legal team that made false allegations of voter fraud.

As this investigation intensifies, Mr. Trump has received another blow in his criminal case in Manhattan.

On Tuesday, a judge denied his request to move the case where he is charged with 34 counts of silent payments ahead of the 2016 Federal Court election.

Key PointsView Latest Update 1687943109Rudy Giuliani interviewed by special counsel on 2020 election interference

Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, was questioned by investigators from the Justice Department’s Office of Special Advocates about his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in battleground states.

A spokesperson for Mr. Giuliani confirmed the meeting with the special counsel, saying it was voluntary.

The appearance was completely voluntary and professionally conducted, Ted Goodman said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Rachel SharpJune 28, 2023, 10:05 a.m.

1687941900Voices: Trump’s audio reveals key details we didn’t know before. He should be worried

Classified documents could be heard loudly with laughter filling the room as the former president appeared to casually commit several federal crimes. This newly released audio of Donald Trump not only shows the strength of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case, but it also undermines Trump’s shifting defenses. This tape contains key new details that were not reported or included in Trump’s federal indictment.

Oliver O’Connell28 June 2023 09:45

1687936500Georgia election official to speak to federal prosecutors on Wednesday

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is due to speak with federal prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office, which is investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to reverse his 2020 election defeat.

Oliver O’Connell28 June 2023 08:15

1687931100Stephen Miller blew up migrant boats with drones, claims book

A new book by a former member of the Trump administration accuses a former senior White House official of wanting to break international law by suggesting the use of military force against unarmed civilians trying to migrate to the United States .

A spokesperson for Mr Miller denied the conversation, detailed for the first time in a forthcoming book by Miles Taylor, had taken place. Excerpts from the book were obtained by Rolling Stone and released on Tuesday.

John Bowden has the story.

Oliver O’Connell28 June 2023 06:45

1687923947Trump-appointed judge denies special advocates request to seal witness list

The judge handling the federal case against Donald Trump has denied Special Counsel Jack Smith’s motion to seal the list of witnesses the former president is barred from contacting.

In a ruling on Monday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Mr Trump and is now overseeing the criminal case regarding his handling of classified documents upon leaving the White House, said the government does not had not provided a reason why the list was needed. be kept out of public view.

Oliver O’Connell28 June 2023 04:45

1687920347Florida’s largest police union quits Trump

Florida’s largest police union is breaking with former President Donald Trump to endorse states Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Given his recent polls in early-voting states like New Hampshire, that’s good news for the Florida governor.

Oliver O’Connell28 June 2023 03:45

1687916747Earlier: Impeachment of Trump’s co-defendant Walt Nautas postponed

Former longtime aide to President Donald Trump, Walt Nauta, could not be arraigned Tuesday morning as scheduled after his attorney told the judge that Mr. Nauta could not travel to Florida due to health issues. journey.

A new arraignment has been set for July 6. According to reports, Mr. Nauta was going to request a postponement of the proceedings because he could not retain the services of a local lawyer.

Oliver O’Connell28 June 2023 02:45

1687913147Trump recording: George Conway calls former president a sociopathic criminal

George Conway, a conservative lawyer and co-founder of the Lincoln Project, called Donald Trump a sociopathic criminal while discussing damning audio capturing the former president laughing at the mishandling of sensitive government documents.

Mr. Conway made the comments Monday during an appearance on CNN.

Oliver O’Connell28 June 2023 01:45

1687909547It was mean, hostile, no smile, Trump says of latest Fox interview

Former President Donald Trump slammed Fox News host Bret Baier on Monday night, a week after their interview in which Mr Trump revealed he had taken documents. Mr. Trump faces federal indictment for keeping classified documents, including some related to national defense information.

Mr Trump spoke on Newsmax on Monday night and complained about the interview.

Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.

Oliver O’Connell28 June 2023 00:45

1687907747Fox News airs new White House plot that sparked coup in Russia to distract from Hunter Biden

Craig Graziosi has the details.

Oliver O’Connell28 June 2023 00:15

