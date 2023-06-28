Trump Documents investigators are also focusing on his Bedminster club





Despite all the attention during the investigation into former President Donald J. Trump’s handling of classified documents about Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Florida, another of Mr. Trump played a crucial, if more low-key, role in the case: his 520-acre golf club in Bedminster, NJ

Mar-a-Lago made headlines last August after federal agents descended on the compound and took away a treasure trove of more than 100 classified documents, and the photos of boxes of presidential files piled up there, including in a bathroom, helped explain why prosecutors chose to indict him this month.

But Bedminster, where Mr. Trump spends his summers, also turned out to have been at the center of investigators, a flashpoint in the dispute between prosecutors and Mr. Trump’s lawyers, and the scene of a pivotal episode. of Mr. Trump’s indictment: a meeting in which he was recorded showing what he described as a highly classified plan to attack Iran.

This audio recording, which was released by CNN and The New York Times on Monday, was the latest piece of evidence putting Bedminster on a par with Mar-a-Lago as a key location in the case being prosecuted against Mr. Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Previously unreported details of the investigation show prosecutors working for Mr Smith subpoenaed surveillance footage of Bedminster, much like they did of Mar-a-Lago, and fought a pitched battle with Mr. Trump’s lawyers late last year on how best to research. New Jersey property.

At one point in the early fall of last year, investigators went so far as to discuss the execution of a search warrant in Bedminster, according to two people briefed on the matter. Investigators feared that more documents were hidden at the club and that the only way to bring them to light was to search the property. But one of the people said the Justice Department didn’t have probable cause to get a warrant from a judge.

The warrant talks came around the time Jay Bratt, the Justice Department’s top counterintelligence official, told Mr. Trump’s legal team that prosecutors believe Mr. Trump had even more classified documents in his possession.

Mr. Trump acquired Bedminster in 2002 and uses it as a seasonal escape from both New York and South Florida. The property’s role as a summer getaway made an appearance in the indictment filed by Mr Smith: Prosecutors said Mr Trump’s co-defendant in the case, Walt Nauta, charged boxes of Mar-a-Lago on a plane that flew Trump and his family north for the summer the same day Mr. Bratt showed up in Florida to retrieve all of the remaining classified documents there.

As for Mr. Trump’s recording, it was made in Bedminster in July 2021 at a meeting attended by two of his aides identified by people with knowledge of the matter as Margo Martin and Liz Harrington, who attended some of Mr. Trumps. book interviews that summer as well as by an editor and writer working on a memoir for Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s last White House chief of staff.

On the recording, Mr. Trump can be heard flipping through papers and describing to his guests a secret plan concerning Iran which he says was hatched by General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the heads of state- Joint Major, and Defence. Department. Mr Trump was describing the document in an attempt to refute a narrative that General Milley feared he had to stop him from manufacturing a crisis with Iran in the period after Mr Trump lost his re-election bid in late 2020.

This totally wins my case, you know, Mr. Trump said, adding that the papers he was apparently posting were highly confidential and secret.

One of the women heard speaking on the recording was Ms Harrington, three people familiar with the matter said. Ms Harrington, one of Mr Trump’s most aggressive defenders on Twitter, did not respond to questions about whether she was one of the voices speaking on the recording as Mr Trump appears to show a piece of paper.

Mrs. Harrington; Ms. Martin, who worked for Mr. Trump in the White House; and other participants in the meeting could be important witnesses if Mr. Trump’s case goes to trial, as they can provide first-hand descriptions of what he was showing when discussing the Iranian plan. A lawyer for Ms Martin declined to comment.

People close to Mr Trump have suggested that the recording does not say whether Mr Trump actually showed a confidential document to anyone and he told Fox News’ Bret Baier last week that there was no had no documents. Yet the indictment makes it clear in its opening pages that he presented a document, a claim that appears to be supported by his own words as captured by the recording.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, he maintained that there was nothing contrary to what he had told Mr. Baier.

I said it very clearly, I had a whole office filled with a lot of papers, mainly newspaper articles, copies of magazines, copies of different plans, copies of stories, having to do with very many subjects, and what was said was absolutely correct, Mr. Trump said. I don’t do things wrong. I do things right. I am a legitimate person.

In an interview with Semafor and ABC News aboard his private plane later Tuesday, Trump again insisted he had no classified documents from the Bedminster meeting, saying his remarks were simply bravado, and he offered a new explanation of what the documents might have. summer and why he had mentioned plans to Fox News.

Did I use the word plans? he said. What I’m talking about are magazines, newspapers, plans of buildings. I had building plans. You know, building blueprints? I had plans for a golf course.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr Trump, said the full background of the recording showed the former president had done nothing wrong.

Shortly after the Bedminster meeting, people in Mr Trump’s orbit knew something unusual had happened, according to a person with knowledge of the events.

The indictment describes Mr. Trump’s meeting with the people working on the book and members of his staff, none of whom had security clearances. He also says that Mr. Trump showed and described a plan of attack.

Mr Meadows’ book contains a reference to a document he claimed Mr Trump said General Milley had typed himself.

The president remembers a four-page report typed by Mark Milley himself, Mr Meadows’ book said. It contained the generals’ own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops, something he has urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency. President Trump has denied these requests each time.

People close to General Milley have denied urging an attack on Iran.

Mr. Smith’s indictment suggests that prosecutors obtained a large amount of surveillance camera footage from Mar-a-Lago, some of which shows Mr. Nauta, co-defendant and personal aide to Mr. Trump, moving boxes in and out of a storage room. in the basement of the compound.

The movement of these boxes undertaken at the request of Mr. Trump, prosecutors say, is at the heart of a conspiracy charge accusing Mr. Trump and Mr. Nauta of obstructing government efforts to recover all the classified documents that Mr. Trump took with him from the White House.

But prosecutors also issued at least one subpoena for CCTV footage of Bedminster, according to two people familiar with the matter. The subpoena for that footage came sometime after the government requested the Mar-a-Lago footage, the people said, though it’s unclear what the footage shows or precisely why prosecutors wanted to get it.

One thing, however, is certain: Even after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Bratt and his team remained concerned that Mr. Trump was still retaining classified documents in violation of a subpoena. that the government had published three months earlier. So prosecutors contacted Mr. Trump’s representatives in September, a month after the Mar-a-Lago raid, to give the former president another chance to turn over any relevant material, according to sealed court documents described to The Times. .

At first, Mr. Trump’s attorneys refused to conduct any further searches of his properties or provide an affidavit certifying that everything had been turned over, according to court documents, according to a person briefed on their contents. In refusing, the lawyers questioned the scope and validity of the original subpoena and argued that Mr. Trump’s presidential office could incriminate itself if more classified documents are discovered and returned.

The government responded by filing a motion to compel compliance with the original subpoena, and a hearing was scheduled for late October before Judge Beryl A. Howell, who was then Chief Judge of the federal court for the District of Washington.

One of Mr Trump’s former lawyers, Timothy Parlatore, has since suggested that Boris Epshteyn, another lawyer close to Mr Trump, tried to interfere with searches ordered by Trump’s legal team at that time. Mr. Parlatore made the remarks about Mr. Epshteyn in a CNN interview last month in which he cited his differences with Mr. Epshteyn as one of the main reasons he stepped down from representing Mr. Trump. (He later said Mr. Epshteyn had done no wrongdoing and called it a disagreement.)

Minutes before the hearing before Judge Howell, Mr Parlatore alerted her and the government that a team of professionals with military training had searched Bedminster for classified documents a few days earlier. They were overseen by another of Mr Trump’s lawyers at the time, James Trusty.

But the Justice Department, according to court documents described by people who know them well, was unimpressed. Prosecutors complained the search was limited to certain areas of Bedminster and was not accompanied by an affidavit detailing the parts of the club that had been searched.

In the end, Judge Howell ruled in favor of the government, ordering Mr. Trump’s lawyers to provide an affidavit indicating which parts of Bedminster had been searched. She also told attorneys to make a custodian of records from Mr. Trump’s presidential office available to testify about the search before a grand jury.

Ben Protess, William K. Rashbaum and Adam Goldman contributed reporting.

