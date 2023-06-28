Pickles slaps Boris on the Mail column





Do you remember Eric Pickles? The larger-than-life Coalition mainstay that inspired such legendary titles that I didn’t spend 10,000 on extra cookies. These days, Lord Pickles chairs the Cabinet Office watchdog Acoba, which checks the appointments of senior civil servants and ministers after they leave government. The agency is currently a bit overworked, with appointees once from the Johnson and Truss administrations now leaving to collect all kinds of exciting gigs. Among them, of course, Boris Johnson himself. The rambunctious rule breaker announced he was taking on a new column with the Daily mail fifteen days ago. But emails released today between Johnson’s office and Acoba reveal he didn’t tell the watchdog until after the media trail ended and just four hours before his first column was published. Boris? Filing late after the deadline? It couldn’t be In an incredulous message from the Acoba secretariat, a poor civil servant asks Johnsons team in disbelief Is this ad on Twitter and the video of you posted on the daily mail online correct account, are you the Daily mails new columnist? The answer was obviously yes, although the former Premiers’ team suggested he may not have breached the guidelines because, uh, at the time of the announcement he had yet to sign a contract. . Pickles didn’t take too kindly to Johnson thumbing his nose at his team and saying there was a clear and unambiguous violation of the rules. He also noted that he knew the rules, because as Prime Minister he had established them and had already been criticized for doing the exact same thing with his Telegraph column in 2018. Pickles adds that the rules on outside work for former ministers are outdated and need more teeth. Gone are the days, he says, when we could rely on good guys to do the right thing. Will the Cabinet Office finally pull itself together and toughen them up? After all, it’s not the first time they’ve been in a Boris-linked pickle

