What future for Greek-Turkish relations?

After a protracted pre-election period, far different from what everyone anticipated before February 6 and the devastating earthquakes that hit southern Turkey, there is now a government in Athens with a prospect of four years. From Tuesday, the countdown begins for the scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In addition, a large group of political figures and officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Maximos mansion will be tasked with supporting efforts to revitalize Greek-Turkish relations after years of deterioration. Over the previous four years, Mitsotakis has demonstrated an ability to balance a willingness to engage in diplomacy and maintain channels of communication, as well as a readiness to deal with situations on the ground when necessary ( such as during the Evros stalemate or the line on the seismic vessel Oruc Reis) without unnecessary delays. There are two paths to consider for the future. A far-right bloc threatening to exploit even the most formal contacts regarding Greek-Turkish affairs The first revolves around interpersonal relationships. Although personal relations between Mitsotakis and Erdogan have been somewhat uncomfortable, there are now significant opportunities for improvement. The Mitsotakis-Erdogan relationship will serve as a barometer for the immediate future. Regardless of the willingness displayed by the partners in Athens and Ankara to assume the role of mediators, ultimately the ability to find common ground will determine the outcome of any approach. The second path concerns the contact processes already established between Greece and Turkey. These processes include exploratory talks, political dialogue, confidence-building measures (CBMs) and discussions within NATO. These pathways offer many opportunities to establish channels through which risky incidents and extraordinary situations can be avoided. Such channels have existed in the past and are not new developments. Despite the seemingly clear four-year term ahead, a far-right fundamentalist bloc looming on the right side of government is threatening to exploit even the most formal contacts over Greek-Turkish issues in an effort to stoke controversy . Likewise, things are not much more promising on the far left of the political spectrum. Whether the contacts expected in the coming months are successful or not, moderation should prevail in the country, which should stay away from capricious behavior and narrow partisan interests. In this respect, the centrist parties will be called upon to prove themselves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/opinion/1214223/whats-next-in-greek-turkish-relations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos