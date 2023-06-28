Trump CNN tape: Audio is more damning evidence against him





On Monday night, CNN released an exclusive regarding former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment: audio of him discussing and sharing a classified document with civilians.

Although much of the content of the tapes has already been covered in a written transcript included in Trump’s most recent indictment, the former president’s tone and nonchalant approach to revealing classified information does not that bolster allegations that he knowingly kept sensitive documents and disclosed them to others who did not have permission. , legal experts tell Vox.

It is the accused who proves the case against him[self]. You kind of get no more direct evidence than that, says Abbot Smith, a Georgetown law professor and criminal defense attorney.

In the audio, Trump refers to a document he claims concerns the Iran attack as secret and confidential, and apparently shows it to a writer in order to prove that he did not want to go to war and that other officials like General Mark Milley would have done.

You can listen to the full recording, which is the audio of a written transcript that is part of Trump’s recent indictment, here. We spoke with four law professors who explained why the tape only bolsters every case presented by the prosecution and how it directly contradicts Trump’s recent claims in an attempt to defend himself.

The following interviews have been edited for clarity and length.

What bearing, if any, do you see the audio of Trumps tape having on the case against him?

Abbe Smith, Professor of Law at Georgetown: I think it is very compelling evidence at trial, to hear the voice of the accused boasting in a joyous way of owning and sharing what he understands to be classified material.

What seems particularly convincing is his tone of voice, the light and cavalier tone. And the people around him can only be described as sycophants because they giggle nervously. We manage to refer to this problem. It’s also helpful in terms of the context that there’s definitely an intent. And intention is important.

Im a criminal defense attorney. If it was a client of mine, who was overheard on audio saying what Trump said, my client would be embarrassed and should be. And we will talk about advocacy.

Now, here’s the thing. There is always ambiguity, ambiguity can always be discussed, ambiguity is a defense attorney’s best friend. Because it is the government that bears the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and what people say and what they think is often difficult to discern.

The fact that he was the President of the United States and was in a unique position to understand the seriousness of leaking state secrets, I think his role is against him here. [It] goes against the argument that what people say can sometimes be ambiguous, that people say things for a bunch of different reasons and that he may not have intended to reveal real secrets.

Oona Hathaway, Yale law professor: This only bolsters an already very strong case against Trump. This shows, as did the tape referenced in the indictment, that Trump knew he was still in possession of still-classified documents. The tape also records him apparently showing the document to other people in the room, who presumably did not have the proper clearances to view the classified document. This could potentially form the basis of an additional charge, not currently in the indictment, that he not only unlawfully withheld documents, but deliberately disclosed them to persons not authorized to receive such information. .

Claire Finkelstein, University of Pennsylvania law professor: It makes you realize how aware he was of what he was doing and how intentional his conduct was.

I think that adds to the evidence, not only because a picture is worth 1,000 words, and when you hear his voice on the tape, it makes a strong impression, but also because you hear him flipping through the pages. So, you know, he’s looking at this document, showing this document.

He not only shows it to a member of the press, who doesn’t have permission to watch it, but he shows it to the staff members who are just standing there and don’t have permission to watch it. And he seems to relish the fact that he’s doing the wrong thing.

He seems to really understand that this is the kind of thing that should never be shown and he gives no explanation or rationale for why he would show it.

What is the difference between the prosecution’s audio sharing and the written transcript?

Smith: Audio confessions from the alleged perpetrators have always been powerful evidence and will be there, because it’s kind of direct. It’s, you know, playing that in court, hearing the defendant’s own voice, making what you can only call a confession. I think it’s much more powerful than words on a page.

It also breaks the monotony. A skilled prosecutor knows how to vary the evidence. Sometimes it will be transcripts. Sometimes it will be audio, and that will keep the jury engaged. I imagine that’s the kind of thing the prosecution would play in their opening statement.

Hathaway: The main difference is that it will be much more persuasive to a jury. The voice is also clearly his, eliminating any doubt that the transcript is somehow not an accurate representation of what happened at the meeting.

Finkelstein: It tends to affect people in the same way as the photograph of the documents lying on the floor, on the carpet at Mar-a-Lago, the photograph of the boxes stacked in the bathroom. A picture reminds you of this because you can have all sorts of possible explanations in your mind. And when you hear that, it really makes you realize how aware he was of wrongdoing while he was doing it.

Caroline Fredrickson, Georgetown law professor: It’s clear that when you’re bringing a case to a jury, it’s much better to have something live than something on paper. And to be able to have the confirmation in the voice of Donald Trump, talking about national secrets with people who had no right to know them, and his admission that they were classified and that they were not declassified , I think the impact on the listener is really profound.

Do you consider the audio to contradict Trump’s claims in a Fox News interview last week that he was not showing anyone a classified document, he was showing clippings and other documents?

Smith: Yeah, I think that absolutely contradicts what he said because he’s referring to specific people, the general. This is not a news clip.

Hathaway: I don’t think his defense of the original recording passes the laughter test. But this new tape further reinforces the fact that he was sharing some of the many classified documents we know he illegally kept with people not authorized to see them.

I will add that these are only the meetings that we recorded. The fact that there are now two recorded meetings in which he shares classified documents with people not authorized to see them suggests this may have been common practice. It’s hard to imagine that the only times he shared these documents was when he knew he was being taped. For the trial, the prosecutor needs evidence, however, and these tapes are pretty damning evidence against Trump.

Finkelstein: Absolutely, because it says on the tape that I could have declassified it when I was president but I didn’t. I should have. He very clearly rejects his own lie.

He’s his own worst enemy, as usual: He says very clearly, number one, that the document was still classified when he showed it to the reporter and the staff. And number two, that he knew it was still classified.

Fredrickson: I think the evidence was very clear that he was showing classified documents to people, that he knew he was showing classified documents to people and, in fact, he reveled in it. What I think it shows really very dramatically is maybe Donald Trump’s insecurity that he felt the need to show in front of these people.

What specific charges against Trump in the indictment might this tape be talking about?

Smith: I think the tapes help the prosecution as a whole immensely. ‘Cause like I said, it’s the defendant who proves the case against him[self]. You kind of get no more direct evidence than that.

Hathaway: This reinforces all charges under the Espionage Act. It could also support the other counts, including obstruction of justice, as it shows, again, that he knew he was deliberately keeping classified government documents to which he had no lawful access.

Finkelstein: That potentially applies to all of them. The important thing is that it applies to his mental state, the mental state necessary to ensure that he has the mens rea of ​​will required for the various charges.

Fredrickson: Well, it speaks to all of them, really, but a few of them [deal with the] improper handling of classified documents. Obviously, this is proof of that in a very strong way. But I think there’s also the issue of obstruction of justice, which requires some type of mindset requirement. And again, his hearing outweighs the acknowledgment that the documents were classified but not declassified, which I think is pretty damning.

Most news outlets make their money through advertising or subscriptions. But when it comes to what we’re trying to do at Vox, there are some big issues with relying on ads and subscriptions to keep the lights on. First, ad spending rises and falls with the economy. We often only know a few months in advance what our advertising revenue will be, which makes it difficult to plan ahead. Second, they weren’t in the subscription business. Vox is here to help everyone understand the complex issues that shape the world, not just people who can afford to pay a subscription. We believe this is an important part of building a more equal society. And we can’t do that if we have a paywall. It’s important for us to have multiple ways to earn money, just as it’s important for you to have a diversified retirement portfolio to weather the ups and downs of the stock market. That’s why, while advertising remains our main source of income, we also seek grants and reader support. (And regardless of how our work is funded, we have strict guidelines on editorial independence.) If you also believe that everyone deserves access to reliable, high-quality information, would you do a gift to Vox today? Any amount helps.

Yes, I will donate $120/year

Yes, I will donate $120/year

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/politics/2023/6/27/23775770/trump-audio-indictment-documents The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos