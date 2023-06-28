In post-presidency audio recording, Trump discusses classified documents





In an audio recording recently obtained by NBC News, Donald Trump appears to be discussing a sensitive military document and admits that he did not declassify it when he was president, according to a partial transcript from federal prosecutors included in his indictment. charge this month.

Trump claimed in interviews after his indictment that he was not in possession of the document when he spoke. The indictment of Trump and his aide Walt Nauta included a partial transcript that redacted some names.

In the 2021 recording, which was first reported by CNN and later obtained by NBC News, Trump is heard speaking with an author, an editor and two members of Trump’s staff at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. .

In the recording, Trump discusses a document he describes as an attack plan given to him by General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to attack Iran. Trump then says the document contains “secret information.”

I have a big stack of papers, Trump says in the recording as he discusses the plan amid the noise of papers shuffling around. “They presented me with this. It’s unofficial. But they presented me with this. It was him. It was the Ministry of Defense and him.”

Isn’t it amazing? Trump said, adding that the information available was “highly confidential.”

The special advocate’s office declined to comment on the recording.

In an interview last week, Trump told Fox News Bret Baier: I didn’t have a document per se. There was nothing to downgrade. These were newspaper articles, magazines and articles.

A Trump campaign spokesperson insisted the recording proved Trump had done nothing wrong.

“The audio tape provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

He added that Trump “speaks rhetorically” and also “humorously” about former Rep. Anthony Weiner and Hillary Clinton.

“Once again, the media and Trump’s haters were all too willing to take the bait, falling for another hoax, hook, line and sinker from the Democrat-DOJ.

In the recording, Trump says the document is “secret information,” and the unidentified woman replies, “Hillary would print it all the time, you know? This appeared to be a reference to allegations that Clinton classified information on a private email server when she was secretary of state.

Trump responds on the recording, “Shed sends it to Anthony Weiner,” a reference that some of his emails were on a laptop belonging to Weiner, a former congressman who had been married to one of the major Clinton aides.

Trump, on his Truth Social social media platform, made unsubstantiated claims Monday night that investigators leaked the tape. CNN did not say how it obtained the audio.

On Tuesday, Trump took a different approach, saying in an interview that “it was bravado” when he showed papers to people in Bedminster’s room.

“I would say it was bravado, if you want to know the truth. It was bravado,” he told Semafor and ABC News aboard his plane.

I was talking and just holding papers and talking about it, but I didn’t have any paperwork,” he added.

Asked about his earlier reference to “blueprints” in newspapers, Trump insisted he was talking about other materials.

What I’m talking about are magazines, newspapers, plans of buildings. I had building plans. You know, building blueprints? I had plans for a golf course.

A federal grand jury indicted Trump in Florida this month for keeping classified documents he had no right to have and misleading investigators to keep sensitive documents he knew were they were still classified.

Read the full indictment.

He is charged with 37 counts, including 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information, as well as other counts including conspiracy to obstruct justice.

He pleaded not guilty on June 13.

Trump was also charged in New York state court with paying silent money to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He also pleaded not guilty in that case.

