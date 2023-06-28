He is the agent of corruption: James OBrien denounces the lack of media coverage of Boris…





James stunned by lack of coverage on Johnson concealing his presence at Lebedev villa party







James O’Brien has underlined how different media coverage would be had Boris Johnson’s revelations this morning focused on someone like Jeremy Corbyn instead. It has been revealed that Boris Johnson failed to tell his top official that he was traveling to Italy, without any security protection, for a party attended by a former KGB spy in 2018. In response to the news, James O’Brien asked listeners to imagine if Jeremy Corbyn won the election in 2019. He continued his analogy about Jeremy Corbyn: He then puts the son of a KGB spy straight into the House of Lords against the advice of intelligence. Stop for a moment and imagine what the UK media would do with this story. He then asked the listeners: do you see how crazy it is now? Johnson is the agent of corruption as he always has been and always will be. In July 2022, Johnson admitted to meeting the Russian billionaire in 2018 while attending a party at the restored Perugia castle owned by Lord Evgeny Lebedev, his son. Learn more: Just Stop Oil invades The Ashes: Jonny Bairstow carries a protester off the pitch after an eco-mob throws powder paint at Lords James O’Brien on the cult of Boris Johnson



The visit took place in April, just a month after the Salisbury poisonings where Russia launched a chemical attack on British soil, killing a former double agent, his daughter and another British woman. James reflects: I spent ten years searching for the Rosetta Stone to help everyone see how horrible this man is and what an appalling encroachment on our country it would be if he continued to progress in British politics. Proof of his thinking behind the disparity in media coverage, James said front 12 on Keir Starmer having a legal curry in County Durham during a partial election campaign. Today, not a single story about Boris Johnson the Lord and the Spy. Johnson told MPs on the Liaison Committee last year that he did not bring any official documents with him to the party and that officials knew in advance that he was attending the social event. He also said in July 2022 that it would not have been normal for officials or security guards to accompany him on such a private and social occasion. Learn more: Government draws up contingency plans for Thames Water collapse as firm struggles with £14billion debt

