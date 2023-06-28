Should the United States pamper or bully India? In fact, neither approach works.

American foreign policy overlaps two missions, the first is to defend democracy and human rights in the world and the second to pursue in realpolitik mode what it needs from other nations. Very often, the difference between the two is formidable.

President Joe Biden has encountered this disconnect many times over the past two years, including with Saudi Arabia and the abysmal human rights record accumulated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the authoritarian leanings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus’ far-right forays into judicial independence.

Last week, Biden was confronted with it again, as he rolled out a red carpet for Narendra Modi during the Indian Prime Ministers’ state visit to the White House.

Modi is not a dictator, but neither is he a paragon of democracy. He wards off political opponents, as was the case with Rahul Gandhi, a arch Modis rival who was expelled from parliament this spring after a court found him guilty of criminally defaming the Modi surname. It relies on internet shutdowns to stifle protests, andaccording to a 2022 State Department report,oversees a government that violently repress religious minorities, mainly Muslims and Christians.

And yet, Modi leads a country that is currently at the heart of US global interests, as the Biden administration faces the belligerence of Vladimir Putin and the long game of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

At present, India is more of a hindrance than a help when it comes to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Putin was able to cushion the blow of US sanctions on the Kremlins’ energy sector thanks to India’s voracious appetite for Russian oil. Since the start of the war in February 2022, India has dramatically increased the crude it buys from Russia, which now stands at around 2 million barrels per day, The New York Times reported. This is nearly half of India’s overall oil imports. New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, coupled with China’s surge in Russian oil imports following the invasion, helped the Kremlin continue to fuel its war machine with cash.

India’s rapidly growing economy needs plentiful energy supplies, and cheap Russian oil is satisfying that hunger. Biden is unlikely to have much success trying to wean India off Russian energy. He can, however, push Modi harder to reduce India’s reliance on Russian military equipment and weapons. The Modis government receives about half of its military supplies from the Kremlin. These are revenues that help keep Putin’s brutal and illegal war from faltering.

On Ukraine, India has always maintained its neutrality, although that is not how Modi would describe it.He recently told the Wall Street Journalthat we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace. All countries must respect international law and the sovereignty of countries. If Modi wanted to back up this facile rhetoric with action, he would be putting a lot more pressure on Putin, who is the only reason legions of Ukrainian civilians are needlessly dying to recognize Ukraine’s sovereignty and end the conflict.

On the China issue, the United States may have more success with Modi, whose nation increasingly sees China as an economic and geopolitical rival. Relations between the two countries have been strained for years, in part over territorial disputes that led to a deadly border clash in 2020. New Delhi is also reeling from the billions of dollars that Beijing has poured into the rival for years. Indian nuclear, Pakistan.

The Biden administration sees India as a formidable counterpoint to China’s ever-growing economic power. The foundations for this change are already solid; The United States is India’s largest trading partner, with trade between the two countries hitting a record $191 billion last year. America is also India’s third largest source of foreign investment.

Turning to India as a counterweight to China and a stronger partner against Russian aggression doesn’t mean the Biden administration should treat Modis’ checkered human rights record as s he didn’t exist. It does mean, however, that Washington would be wise to rely on careful and measured diplomacy in dealing with Modi, rather than a cudgel.

Modi, meanwhile, should recognize that his vision of India as a world leader can only be realized if India behaves like a true democracy, rather than in name only.

Governments that see themselves as democratic but apply a different set of rules to political opponents and minorities are unlikely to gain sufficient global credibility to rise to the world’s top tier of rulers. The United States and Biden can and should inform Modi of this truth, but it would be even better if he realized it himself.

