The Supreme Court’s latest ruling is a big rebuke to Donald Trump’s January 6 claims.

On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court released a decision in Moore v. Harper, the case many believed to be the most important election law case of the modern era. Opinion 63 was written by Chief Justice John Roberts, who is clearly back in the driver’s seat at the High Court this year. In the opinion, the majority flatly rejected the fundamentally unserious independent state legislature theory that had been pushed by Republicans in North Carolina, and spurned by a well-funded and highly motivated conservative legal movement that tried to make it seem minimalist, historical and textualist. The theory advanced in court would have given state legislatures virtually unchecked plenary power to draw new redistricting maps and pass restrictive election laws. These powers were to be immune from review by state courts or other entities.

The Elections Clause does not give exclusive and independent authority to state legislatures to set rules regarding federal elections, Roberts wrote, in the opinion, resolving an issue that many believe the court should never have considered first. place. When the case first surfaced in the High Court, no one was as forceful in sounding the alarm as conservative legal giant Judge J. Michael Luttig, who argued on the Amicus podcast in last October that the ISLT, as it was called, posed an existential threat to democracy as we know it, and repeatedly argued that it had no basis in the text or history of the Constitution . Luttig also played a key role after the 2020 election, telling then-Vice President Mike Pence that there was absolutely no legal basis to the claims Donald Trump and his legal adviser John Eastman claimed. which Pence had the constitutional authority to cast certified ballots of voters in disputed states. buy time to put aside the presidential election.

On Tuesday’s Amicus podcast, Luttig returned to discuss Democracy’s resounding victory in Moore vs. Harper and how that result was linked to Donald Trump’s fortunes. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

J. Michael Luttig: Today’s landmark Supreme Court decision was a resounding and resounding victory for American democracy. Many believe the court should never have taken the case. In fact, I have always believed, since December 2020, when the court denied review in the election clause cases, that the Supreme Court had a positive obligation to decide the question of the independent state legislature, what she did today.

The proceedings of the case as it came to the Supreme Court of the United States, the backstory, really, starts with Bush v. Gore, and the courts’ decision in that case, in which Chief Justice Rehnquist was joined by Justices Scalia and Thomas, in which they raised the specter of an independent state legislature. They didn’t call it that. They haven’t put much flesh on the bones of this theory either, and the issue arose in Bush v. Supreme Court of the United States today.

So from Bush vs. Gore, fast forward to the 2020 presidential election, and long before the election, the former president and his allies began making the case for the so-called legislature theory of Independent State, as an interpretation of the electoral clause of the Constitution. . These lawsuits were initiated in several states and ended up in the United States Supreme Court. And finally, it was in the first or second week of December 2020 that the Supreme Court decided not to take the cases and therefore rule on the theory of the independent legislature of the state. In my opinion, everyone could see, not even foresee, what the possibilities would be on January 6th if the court did not take this case, because the theory of the independent legislature of the state was, as I called it, the centerpiece of efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Although the Supreme Court declined to hear the case, a number of justices at the time had already expressed interest in the matter. So there was never any question in my mind, or on the part of those who have followed the court closely, that having refused review just before the 2020 election, the Supreme Court would soon have to decide the issue of the legislature independent of the state, and she chose to do so in Moore v. Harper, who does not fall under the voters clause, but rather under the electoral clause of the Constitution.

Listen to the full show here:

Can we end with a reflection from you on Donald Trump and his connection to the Moore v. Harper? Because in a sense, the green light for much of what happened around January 6 came from this theory.

The independent state legislature theory was the centerpiece of former presidents’ efforts to unquestionably nullify the 2020 presidential election. decide, what she did today.

But in the 24 hours I briefed former Vice President Pence on his obligations on Jan. 6, I had to do my best to come to a decision on what I thought about the theory of an independent legislature. ‘State. And in 24 hours of research and reflection, I concluded that there was nothing to do. And that was in the face of former Chief Justice Rehnquists’ agreement in Bush v. Gore. So fast forward to the 2020 election, and Trump and his allies have defended it. They didn’t get it, but neither was it thrown out by the United States Supreme Court. Today, for the first time, it was. It has now been rejected.

The implications of the Supreme Court’s rejection today of the independent legislature theory of the state are enormous for the ongoing investigations by the Justice Department, Attorney General and Jack Smith into former presidents and his allies, conducted on January 6. Today’s ruling knocks out the props under what would have been one of their primary defenses against charges of wrongdoing on January 6.

