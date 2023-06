Trump says he doesn’t care about tapes ‘because I don’t do things wrong’

Trump said he was not afraid of other potentially damaging recordings becoming public. The former president’s comments come after the release of an audio tape that could undermine his legal defence. guard. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Former President Donald Trump bragged on Tuesday that he was not concerned about the discovery of potentially more damaging tapes after a leaked recording undermined his defense of having classified documents in his possession.

“I don’t know of any recordings that we should be concerned about because I’m not doing things wrong. I’m doing things right,” Trump told Fox News. “I am a legitimate person.”

On Monday night, CNN aired an audiotape in which Trump appeared to clearly identify that he kept classified documents after leaving office. The episode is one of the central pieces of evidence in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against the former president on 37 counts related to his alleged obstruction and improper storage of classified information. .

“It’s the newspapers,” Trump can be heard saying on the recording.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges. He argued that an unrelated law, the Presidential Records Act, essentially allows him to keep whatever information he wants. (It’s not.)

Later in the conversation, Trump discusses Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. The former president discusses reports that Milley tried to convince Trump not to attack Iran during his final days in office.

“He said I wanted to attack Iran, isn’t that amazing?” said Trump. “I have a big stack of papers, this thing just happened. Look. It was him. They presented me with this, it’s unofficial, but they presented me with this. It was him. C was the Ministry of Defense and him.”

The former president then adds: “It was done by the military and was given to me”.

Trump, perhaps at his most incriminating moment, then admits he probably shouldn’t have the document he’s talking about.

“See as president, I could have declassified it,” Trump said. “Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.”

An unnamed staff member still chimes, “Now we have a problem.”

It was reported that Trump was being interviewed for the memoir of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows. Meadows has a section of his book that outlines a plan to invade Iran, The Washington Post reported.

Beyond Monday’s tape, it’s hard to believe Trump wouldn’t be scared of the release of tapes. His first campaign, his presidency and now his post-presidency have all marked major moments when recordings, both audio and sometimes video, of him have been made public.

A non-exhaustive list includes: his “Access Hollywood” comments about grabbing women “by the pussy” published in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign; telling Bob Woodward that he downplayed the pandemic; and press Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse his 2020 loss in the state.

“My voice was good. What did I say wrong on those recordings? I haven’t even seen the recording. All I know is that I didn’t do anything wrong. wrong,” Trump told Fox News on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-unconcerned-about-tapes-i-dont-do-things-wrong-2023-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos