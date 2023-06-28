Cheney on possible 3rd party offer: I won’t do anything ‘that helps Donald Trump’





Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Tuesday she wouldn’t do anything “that helps Donald Trump” when asked if she would consider running for the White House.

“I’m not going to do anything that will help Donald Trump, and I think I’ll make a decision on what I do and what comes later this year,” she told NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt during the Aspen Ideas Festival. . “I am very convinced of the importance of not letting slip what is so special and magnificent in this nation.”

Cheney, who is a staunch critic of Donald Trump, also said she was more focused on preventing the former president from ever reaching the White House again than on her own future plans.

“I’m not announcing anything here today, Lester,” she said. “But the way I think about where we are and what needs to be done is a lot less about what I have to do about whether or not I’m going to be a candidate and a lot more about how to stop Donald Trump no matter what. But also to help elect other good candidates in a downvote.

“If you look at the polls, [Trump] is the clear favorite for the Republican nomination,” she said. “I think his nomination would cause the Republican Party to break up, as it should.”

Cheney, who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, was ousted from his seat in Wyoming’s GOP primary the year last.

She has since floated the idea of ​​running a third run for the White House in the future. She said last September that she would not be a Republican on the ballot if she ran for president, sparking speculation that she could position herself as an independent candidate for the White House.

Asked about Trump’s indictment earlier this month, which included 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, Cheney said “there is no question that he is unfit to to be President of the United States”. She also said a second federal indictment for Trump’s role in the January 6 attacks would be “appropriate and that’s why we made the criminal referrals.”

