After unceremoniously stepping down as an MP before facing a by-election or better yet, suspension, we hoped the former prime minister’s controversial career in politics was over, once and for all. Unfortunately, as is usual in the UK, we were disappointed. Boris JohnsonS’s resignation as MP appears to be a move straight out of his playbook, having already resigned once as Foreign Secretary, and as Prime Minister. It is predictable, to say the least.

Almost immediately after stepping down, the former MP took up a new job as a columnist at the Daily Mail, posting excruciatingly unoriginal and utterly ordinary takes every Saturday, for a meager six-figure salary. Last week, Johnson returned tribute to those who died on the OceanGate Titan Submersible, somehow managing to castigate the left while bragging about his own experience as a diver. You seriously can’t make this stuff up.

He has been described as bookseller Adrian Chiles, a columnist for The Guardian who is responsible for masterful pieces such as: I’d love to laugh like a baby again. But the best I can hope for is a big sneeze. Chiles finds beauty and depth in the mundane, Johnson manages to make even the extraordinary boring.

He was previously editor of The Spectator and columnist for The Telegraph, having written for them sporadically since 1999, often simultaneously acting as a high-ranking politician. As a journalist, BoJo was famous for fabricating sources and turning in his work late.

It has since been announced that he broke parliamentary rules by taking up the post so soon after leaving parliament. The same rules he broke in 2018 when he started writing for The Telegraph just after stepping down as Foreign Secretary. The fact that anyone can be really surprised that they broke the rules again his party has done it so often during the COVID-19 pandemic too, then lying about it is miraculous.

Johnson is now rumored to be running for re-election in a future general election, although to run as an MP he would need party approval and Tory leaders are currently trying to distance themselves from him and his various scandals. Others alleged he was planning to show up Mayor of London in the next election, currently scheduled for 2025. He held the post from 2008 to 2016, twice defeating former mayor Ken Livingstone before becoming an MP again.

Johnson was a relatively popular mayor, overseeing the 2012 Summer Olympics, and in the 2019 general election won the support of many traditionally Labor voters. In the municipal elections, he could stand as an independent, thus avoiding negotiations with the conservatives, or perhaps he could even team up with an anti-awakening, right-wing populist party, such as Reclaim or Reform. That being said, anyone not representing Labor or the Conservatives would be unlikely to win the vote.

Johnson left, or should we say abandoned, Parliament before the publication of the House of Commons Privileges Committee’s so-called Partygate report, which recommended a 20-day suspension for him, beyond the ten-day threshold required to trigger a per-election.

The report was endorsed by the Commons with little resistance from many senior Tories, including Rishi Sunak, abstained rather than choosing a side. Due to Johnson’s initial response to the report, in which he described the proceedings as kangaroo court, the committee increased his recommended suspension to 90 days (the second-highest suspension ever issued) and moved that his let parliamentary pass be revoked, an unprecedented decision for a former prime minister.

Nigel Adams, a close Johnson supporter who served as Minister of State without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office from 2021 to 2022, also quit. Nadine Dorries, Culture Secretary under Johnson and former candidate for I’m a celebrity, get me out of here! announced that she planned to quit. However, she has since refused to complete the long and antiquated process of stepping down as an MP until she has answers on why she was denied a peerage, apparently promised by Johnson and blocked by number 10. Do his voters deserve better?

The Tories now face three looming by-elections, the third triggered by the resignation of David Warburton, who claims he was denied a fair hearing by the parliamentary harassment watchdog investigating allegations he made unwanted advances to two women. The by-elections are a useful gauge of political opinion: the Conservatives look set to lose all three, despite being relatively safe seats. The more pressing question is whether the Liberal Democrats or Labor will emerge victorious.

The Sunaks government currently votes almost as badly as Liz Truss just before her resignation. Imminent mortgage rate hikes are an inevitable ticking time bomb that will likely devastate conservatives in next year’s election, hitting middle-income earners and young families the worst demographics they desperately need to cling to.

A collapse next year would invariably trigger another change in direction. Could Johnson or a Johnson loyalist step into this void? After all, and whether you like it or not, he is responsible for the Tories’ biggest election victory in decades. Although he ultimately faced the consequences of his actions, it was ultimately relatively minor details that brought him down. Fortunately, due process and institutional responsibility prevailed, but if anyone knows how to manipulate technical flaws and public opinion for personal gain, it’s Pfeffel Johnson’s Alexander Boris.