Politics
From his Daily Mail column to mayoral election rumours, we haven’t seen the last of Boris Johnson
After unceremoniously stepping down as an MP before facing a by-election or better yet, suspension, we hoped the former prime minister’s controversial career in politics was over, once and for all. Unfortunately, as is usual in the UK, we were disappointed. Boris JohnsonS’s resignation as MP appears to be a move straight out of his playbook, having already resigned once as Foreign Secretary, and as Prime Minister. It is predictable, to say the least.
Almost immediately after stepping down, the former MP took up a new job as a columnist at the Daily Mail, posting excruciatingly unoriginal and utterly ordinary takes every Saturday, for a meager six-figure salary. Last week, Johnson returned tribute to those who died on the OceanGate Titan Submersible, somehow managing to castigate the left while bragging about his own experience as a diver. You seriously can’t make this stuff up.
He has been described as bookseller Adrian Chiles, a columnist for The Guardian who is responsible for masterful pieces such as: I’d love to laugh like a baby again. But the best I can hope for is a big sneeze. Chiles finds beauty and depth in the mundane, Johnson manages to make even the extraordinary boring.
He was previously editor of The Spectator and columnist for The Telegraph, having written for them sporadically since 1999, often simultaneously acting as a high-ranking politician. As a journalist, BoJo was famous for fabricating sources and turning in his work late.
It has since been announced that he broke parliamentary rules by taking up the post so soon after leaving parliament. The same rules he broke in 2018 when he started writing for The Telegraph just after stepping down as Foreign Secretary. The fact that anyone can be really surprised that they broke the rules again his party has done it so often during the COVID-19 pandemic too, then lying about it is miraculous.
Johnson is now rumored to be running for re-election in a future general election, although to run as an MP he would need party approval and Tory leaders are currently trying to distance themselves from him and his various scandals. Others alleged he was planning to show up Mayor of London in the next election, currently scheduled for 2025. He held the post from 2008 to 2016, twice defeating former mayor Ken Livingstone before becoming an MP again.
Johnson was a relatively popular mayor, overseeing the 2012 Summer Olympics, and in the 2019 general election won the support of many traditionally Labor voters. In the municipal elections, he could stand as an independent, thus avoiding negotiations with the conservatives, or perhaps he could even team up with an anti-awakening, right-wing populist party, such as Reclaim or Reform. That being said, anyone not representing Labor or the Conservatives would be unlikely to win the vote.
Johnson left, or should we say abandoned, Parliament before the publication of the House of Commons Privileges Committee’s so-called Partygate report, which recommended a 20-day suspension for him, beyond the ten-day threshold required to trigger a per-election.
The report was endorsed by the Commons with little resistance from many senior Tories, including Rishi Sunak, abstained rather than choosing a side. Due to Johnson’s initial response to the report, in which he described the proceedings as kangaroo court, the committee increased his recommended suspension to 90 days (the second-highest suspension ever issued) and moved that his let parliamentary pass be revoked, an unprecedented decision for a former prime minister.
Nigel Adams, a close Johnson supporter who served as Minister of State without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office from 2021 to 2022, also quit. Nadine Dorries, Culture Secretary under Johnson and former candidate for I’m a celebrity, get me out of here! announced that she planned to quit. However, she has since refused to complete the long and antiquated process of stepping down as an MP until she has answers on why she was denied a peerage, apparently promised by Johnson and blocked by number 10. Do his voters deserve better?
The Tories now face three looming by-elections, the third triggered by the resignation of David Warburton, who claims he was denied a fair hearing by the parliamentary harassment watchdog investigating allegations he made unwanted advances to two women. The by-elections are a useful gauge of political opinion: the Conservatives look set to lose all three, despite being relatively safe seats. The more pressing question is whether the Liberal Democrats or Labor will emerge victorious.
The Sunaks government currently votes almost as badly as Liz Truss just before her resignation. Imminent mortgage rate hikes are an inevitable ticking time bomb that will likely devastate conservatives in next year’s election, hitting middle-income earners and young families the worst demographics they desperately need to cling to.
A collapse next year would invariably trigger another change in direction. Could Johnson or a Johnson loyalist step into this void? After all, and whether you like it or not, he is responsible for the Tories’ biggest election victory in decades. Although he ultimately faced the consequences of his actions, it was ultimately relatively minor details that brought him down. Fortunately, due process and institutional responsibility prevailed, but if anyone knows how to manipulate technical flaws and public opinion for personal gain, it’s Pfeffel Johnson’s Alexander Boris.
|
Sources
2/ https://screenshot-media.com/politics/elections/bojo-daily-mail-column/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s economy is in serious trouble
- From his Daily Mail column to mayoral election rumours, we haven’t seen the last of Boris Johnson
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Visitors react to the opening of IAAM
- Only 26% of Bollywood movie characters are women: TISS study
- Leo Neugebauer finalist for The Bowerman Award
- The Holy See at the UN: International solidarity is required to protect the dignity of migrants
- Alia Bhatt compares working in Bollywood to Hollywood
- Paris Fashion Week Street Style with models and celebrities
- The Feminist Border Arts Film Festival will be held on International Pride Day
- Cheney on possible 3rd party offer: I won’t do anything ‘that helps Donald Trump’
- US Supreme Court Rejects Independent States Legislature Theory : NPR