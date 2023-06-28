Turkey’s economy is in serious trouble

These are heady days for the Turkish president. Last month, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s larger-than-life strongman, won an election victory over his opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu to secure a third five-year term. In the process, he annihilated the the hopes of many in the West for a more democratic shift on the part of the only Middle Eastern member of NATO.

What shall we do now? During a recent visit to Istanbul, I encountered competing theories. Some experts have argued that Erdogan, having successfully campaigned on an increasingly nativist, nationalist and homophobic platform, would double these ideas. (The day I arrived, authorities blocked off the city’s main shopping thoroughfare and deployed hundreds of police in full riot gear to prevent a planned gay pride parade.) Others argued that, having secured another term, Erdogan is free to take a more pragmatic turn in domestic and international affairs, including a long repair of geopolitical fences with a former ally of Israel.

Everyone I spoke to was unanimous on one point, however: the country is in the grip of a serious economic crisis.

The numbers eloquently illustrate the depth of the problem. For about two decades, inflation in Turkey has averaged around 10-11%. But such relative stability is now a thing of the past. Last fall, inflation in the country hit its highest rate in two decades, a whopping 85.5%. And, although it has since receded somewhat, economic planners in Turkey are seeing worrying signs of rising inflation. As a result, the Turkish central bank interest rates almost doubledand further increases are expected to follow as the government strives to rein in commodity prices.

Inflation, however, is not the only problem. Housing prices in the country are also skyrocketing. Real estate costs in Istanbul, a sprawling metropolis where around 20% of the country resides, pink 193.9% between November 2021 and last fall. In Ankara, the country’s capital and seat of power of Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party, the situation is much the same. This means that more and more urban Turks find themselves unable to own real estate. Renters, meanwhile, have seen their monthly payments rise, with landlords capitalizing on what has become a very lucrative situation.

Turkish President and Justice and Development (AK) Party leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during his party’s group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, June 21, 2023.

ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images



Purchasing power, meanwhile, is collapsing. Just three years ago, the Turkish lira was trade at around 7.5 to the US dollar. Today the exchange rate is 26 to one and rising. This has made Turkey an attractive (and cheap) tourist destination for foreigners, but an extremely expensive place for the people who actually live there.

Much of the responsibility for this drift can be placed on Erdogan himself. For years, the Turkish President entertained fanciful economic ideas (like the idea that interest rates should be avoided at all costs), employed a succession of less than competent bureaucrats (including, for a time, his son-in-law Berat Albayrak), then dipped into the coffers of the country for mitigate the resulting fall in the Turkish currency. The consequences can be felt in today’s economic mess.

Belatedly, Erdogan seems to recognize the problem. Since his appointment in early June, Turkey’s new finance minister, Mehmet Simsek, has sought to mark a break with the past, pledge bring the country back to a more “rational” economic path. But everyone on the Turkish street understands that the challenge facing the country’s new fiscal czar is daunting and that his success is not guaranteed.

This left the Turks hoping for foreign largesse. As one Istanbul businessman put it, many people are betting on the idea that the West “won’t let Turkey fail”.

Maybe not. In the context of a new continental war in Europe, Western governments can be counted on to try at all costs to avoid a Latin American-style collapse on the part of NATO’s second most powerful military member. But it is already clear that, more than any other attempt, Turkey’s economic health will determine whether Erdogan’s third term – and his broader legacy – is considered a success or failure.

Ilan Berman is senior vice president of the American Foreign Policy Council in Washington, D.C.

