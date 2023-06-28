Politics
Turkey’s economy is in serious trouble
These are heady days for the Turkish president. Last month, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s larger-than-life strongman, won an election victory over his opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu to secure a third five-year term. In the process, he annihilated the the hopes of many in the West for a more democratic shift on the part of the only Middle Eastern member of NATO.
What shall we do now? During a recent visit to Istanbul, I encountered competing theories. Some experts have argued that Erdogan, having successfully campaigned on an increasingly nativist, nationalist and homophobic platform, would double these ideas. (The day I arrived, authorities blocked off the city’s main shopping thoroughfare and deployed hundreds of police in full riot gear to prevent a planned gay pride parade.) Others argued that, having secured another term, Erdogan is free to take a more pragmatic turn in domestic and international affairs, including a long repair of geopolitical fences with a former ally of Israel.
Everyone I spoke to was unanimous on one point, however: the country is in the grip of a serious economic crisis.
The numbers eloquently illustrate the depth of the problem. For about two decades, inflation in Turkey has averaged around 10-11%. But such relative stability is now a thing of the past. Last fall, inflation in the country hit its highest rate in two decades, a whopping 85.5%. And, although it has since receded somewhat, economic planners in Turkey are seeing worrying signs of rising inflation. As a result, the Turkish central bank interest rates almost doubledand further increases are expected to follow as the government strives to rein in commodity prices.
Inflation, however, is not the only problem. Housing prices in the country are also skyrocketing. Real estate costs in Istanbul, a sprawling metropolis where around 20% of the country resides, pink 193.9% between November 2021 and last fall. In Ankara, the country’s capital and seat of power of Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party, the situation is much the same. This means that more and more urban Turks find themselves unable to own real estate. Renters, meanwhile, have seen their monthly payments rise, with landlords capitalizing on what has become a very lucrative situation.
Purchasing power, meanwhile, is collapsing. Just three years ago, the Turkish lira was trade at around 7.5 to the US dollar. Today the exchange rate is 26 to one and rising. This has made Turkey an attractive (and cheap) tourist destination for foreigners, but an extremely expensive place for the people who actually live there.
Much of the responsibility for this drift can be placed on Erdogan himself. For years, the Turkish President entertained fanciful economic ideas (like the idea that interest rates should be avoided at all costs), employed a succession of less than competent bureaucrats (including, for a time, his son-in-law Berat Albayrak), then dipped into the coffers of the country for mitigate the resulting fall in the Turkish currency. The consequences can be felt in today’s economic mess.
Belatedly, Erdogan seems to recognize the problem. Since his appointment in early June, Turkey’s new finance minister, Mehmet Simsek, has sought to mark a break with the past, pledge bring the country back to a more “rational” economic path. But everyone on the Turkish street understands that the challenge facing the country’s new fiscal czar is daunting and that his success is not guaranteed.
This left the Turks hoping for foreign largesse. As one Istanbul businessman put it, many people are betting on the idea that the West “won’t let Turkey fail”.
Maybe not. In the context of a new continental war in Europe, Western governments can be counted on to try at all costs to avoid a Latin American-style collapse on the part of NATO’s second most powerful military member. But it is already clear that, more than any other attempt, Turkey’s economic health will determine whether Erdogan’s third term – and his broader legacy – is considered a success or failure.
Ilan Berman is senior vice president of the American Foreign Policy Council in Washington, D.C.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/turkeys-economy-deep-trouble-opinion-1809428
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s economy is in serious trouble
- From his Daily Mail column to mayoral election rumours, we haven’t seen the last of Boris Johnson
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Visitors react to the opening of IAAM
- Only 26% of Bollywood movie characters are women: TISS study
- Leo Neugebauer finalist for The Bowerman Award
- The Holy See at the UN: International solidarity is required to protect the dignity of migrants
- Alia Bhatt compares working in Bollywood to Hollywood
- Paris Fashion Week Street Style with models and celebrities
- The Feminist Border Arts Film Festival will be held on International Pride Day
- Cheney on possible 3rd party offer: I won’t do anything ‘that helps Donald Trump’
- US Supreme Court Rejects Independent States Legislature Theory : NPR