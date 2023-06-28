House Republicans embark on a mission: avenge Trump





WASHINGTON House Republicans are using the powers of their majority to carry out Donald Trump’s quest for retaliation against his political opponents, reinforcing the message from the indicted former presidents’ 2024 campaign that he is the victim of a far-reaching conspiracy by wicked people who must be overthrown.

The battle to avenge Trump began on the first day of the new Congress, and it has developed for nearly six months in the GOP majority, led by Trump’s most staunch allies in the conference and usually receiving a helping hand from the President Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

They are fighting to clear his impeachments. They punished his most vocal Democratic critics. They are investigating law enforcement who have charged Trump. They created a militarization panel that channels his grievances.

Republicans in the swing district are at an impasse between the wishes of their pro-Trump GOP base and skeptical Trump independents.

I take Trump at his word that he will seek revenge, said David Jolly, a former Republican congressman who is now an outspoken critic of Trump. But what we’ve learned is: if he has a Republican Congress, that Congress will likely do what it can to ensure that Trump has the executive power to seek retaliation.

Remove impeachments

In the latest move to back Trump, leading Republicans are pushing to overturn his two impeachments, one in 2019 for abuse of power by pressuring Ukraine’s president to investigate campaign rival Joe Biden and the another in 2021 for inciting the January 6 insurrection.

The resolutions, which could pass with a majority vote in the House, would amount to a token pro-Trump vote with no legal or practical impact. Trump was acquitted both times due to insufficient Republican votes in the Senate to convict him.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., member No. 3 of the GOP leadership, who called herself an ultra MAGA, called the two impeachments a libel not only against President Trump’s name, but against millions patriots across the country. She presented the resolutions with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who said the goal was to clear President Trump’s reputation.

McCarthy endorsed the delisting effort.

The impeachments should never have happened, McCarthy said on Friday. When they accuse someone of something and you’re found innocent, you have to clean up the case.

The push to erase comes on the heels of House Republicans voting to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, a vocal Trump critic who argued the vote shows extreme MAGA lunatics are now running the House. representatives. In January, McCarthy expelled Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., another Trump impeachment official, from the intelligence committee.

McCarthy has converted Congress into the largest law firm in Washington, representing a single client, Donald Trump, Swalwell said. Their defense of the indicted former president knows no bounds but comes at the cost of sidelining the legislative priorities of our constituents.

“Loyalty to” Donald Trump

Jolly, who narrowly lost his swing Florida neighborhood in 2016, said the House GOP’s quest for revenge on Trump is the product of several interconnected dynamics.

One is a loyalty and protection of Donald Trump. The second is that there is a genuine belief among some members, especially your new members, that the Biden family is a crime family. They actually believe that, he said. And then, finally, the low stature of Kevin McCarthy, who is unable to stop any of these impulses, because the political reality is that he needs the caucuses of those who seek revenge.

Jolly, who left the GOP, said that by avenging Trump, the House is tipping the scales of the 2024 election. It’s an expression of the House caucus’ position in the presidential primary that they’re prepared to very openly and specifically helping Donald Trump. He added that Republicans in the swing district tend to follow because they know they won’t fend off that overwhelming Republican impulse, so they choose their battles elsewhere.

Republicans opened the new Congress by creating a subcommittee on the militarization of the federal government, giving credence to Trump’s narrative of a deep state conspiracy. The panel is led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, an outspoken Trump advocate and McCarthy ally who also chairs the powerful Judiciary Committee.

Maybe instead of the endless attacks on President Trump, maybe the country would be better off if we found out how the whole Trump-Russian fake narrative started, Jordan told a hearing last week. of the Judiciary Committee with testimony from John Durham, the special adviser appointed in the Trump administration to investigate the origins of the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia in the 2016 election.

Free America from these bad guys

Much of Trump’s defense effort in the House, including the panel on militarization, has focused on the claim that the justice system treats Trump unfairly and differently than his political opponents. Jordan called it a “double standard”. (Some former prosecutors say Trump is being treated more leniently, not harshly, in the investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office.)

This spring, House Republicans launched an investigation into New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his indictment of Trump. And most recently they have set their sights on Attorney General Merrick Garland, with McCarthy threatening to open an impeachment inquiry. Republicans cite the Justice Department’s handling of the plea deal for Hunter Biden, the president’s son, for criminal charges. The focus on Garland comes after Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with 37 counts in connection with his unlawful possession of classified material and his refusal to turn it over. (Trump has pleaded not guilty to all state and federal charges.)

Caught in the middle of the Trump-GOP revenge campaign, House Republicans are politically vulnerable, including 18 lawmakers from districts Biden won in 2020. They need strong support from pro-Trump Republican voters to win the primaries, but they also need the support of Trump-skeptical independents to retain their seats in the general election.

In the narrow majority of the House, their votes are needed to pass measures. Sometimes that means giving them exit ramps to sell home the resolution that created the special “weapons” panel, for example, don’t name Trump. Other times, it leads to haggling: Schiff’s censure resolution was changed to remove a provision that would have fined him $16 million to win resisters like Rep. Marc Molinaro, RN.Y., who represents a swing district around the Hudson Valley.

The efforts by House Republicans align with Trump’s campaign wishes for retaliation against his perceived political enemies if he is elected in 2024 to return to the White House.

We will tear down the deep state. We will expel warmongers from our government. We will hunt the globalists. We will drive out Communists, Marxists and Fascists. And we will get rid of the sick political class that hates our country, Trump said Sunday in a speech in the swing state of Michigan. We will rout the fake media and we will defeat the crooked Joe Biden. We will free America from these villains once and for all.

