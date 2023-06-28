Letter from ACOBA to Cabinet Office regarding breach of rules (Daily Mail)

Dear Olivier

I am writing to you in my capacity as Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (ACOBA) regarding the breach of government rules on professional appointments (the Rules) by the Right Honorable Boris Johnson.

The committee is independent and its mission is to examine the applications received under these rules, to assess the risks and to advise on the conditions that must apply.

The rules are established by the government and the obligation for former ministers to seek and respect the advice of ACOBA is clearly set out in the Ministerial Code, in particular that: former ministers must ensure that no new appointments are is announced or taken before the Committee has been able to give its opinion.

Mr Johnson’s role as a columnist for the Daily Mail was followed by the outlet in a front-page pre-announcement for a new columnist on the morning of Friday June 16. Later the same day, Mr Johnson confirmed his new role in a pre-recorded video on Twitter at around 1pm, 30 minutes after submitting a request to ACOBA for advice. This is a clear and unambiguous violation of government rules and the requirements of the Ministerial Code. Mr. Johnson knows both. He set the standards expected in the Ministerial Code when he was Prime Minister and has already made requests under the Rules, including a similar failure to follow the rules when he left the cabinet in 2018. [footnote 1]

Risks under the Rules in media and journalistic appointments are generally considered limited and have been subject to a standard set of conditions preventing individuals from: taking advantage of inside information; and put pressure on the British government.

Mr Johnson’s case is another illustration of how obsolete the government’s trade rules are. They were designed to offer advice when good guys could be counted on to observe the letter and the spirit of the Rules. If it ever existed, that time is long gone and the contemporary world has outgrown the Rules. This forces ACOBA to spend time on low-risk applications at the expense of more complex and difficult cases. New areas of corruption are not monitored because they were not considered when the Rules were developed.

ACOBA has been recommending to the government for over two years that a modern framework for reviewing business appointments is needed. This should include penalties for non-compliance and greater clarity on what is and is not acceptable to allow resources to focus on complex cases. As part of these recommendations, it is proposed that cases with a known low risk profile be removed from the current process.

I am delighted that the government is working on a series of proposals in the current ethical landscape. I fear that if the government waits until these reforms can all be implemented together, it risks another scandal in the meantime, especially since the ACOBAs could be implemented within weeks.

The action to be taken in relation to this violation is the responsibility of the government. I suggest that you consider the low risk nature of the appointment itself and the need to reform the system to manage roles commensurate with the risks posed.

In accordance with ACOBA’s transparency policy, this correspondence will be published.

The Right Honorable Lord Pickles

Copy to: Darren Tierney, Managing Director, Property and Ethics, Cabinet Office and The Right Honorable Jeremy Quin MP, Paymaster General and Cabinet Office Minister