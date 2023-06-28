Politics
Letter from ACOBA to Cabinet Office regarding breach of rules (Daily Mail)
Dear Olivier
I am writing to you in my capacity as Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (ACOBA) regarding the breach of government rules on professional appointments (the Rules) by the Right Honorable Boris Johnson.
The committee is independent and its mission is to examine the applications received under these rules, to assess the risks and to advise on the conditions that must apply.
The rules are established by the government and the obligation for former ministers to seek and respect the advice of ACOBA is clearly set out in the Ministerial Code, in particular that: former ministers must ensure that no new appointments are is announced or taken before the Committee has been able to give its opinion.
Mr Johnson’s role as a columnist for the Daily Mail was followed by the outlet in a front-page pre-announcement for a new columnist on the morning of Friday June 16. Later the same day, Mr Johnson confirmed his new role in a pre-recorded video on Twitter at around 1pm, 30 minutes after submitting a request to ACOBA for advice. This is a clear and unambiguous violation of government rules and the requirements of the Ministerial Code. Mr. Johnson knows both. He set the standards expected in the Ministerial Code when he was Prime Minister and has already made requests under the Rules, including a similar failure to follow the rules when he left the cabinet in 2018. [footnote 1]
Risks under the Rules in media and journalistic appointments are generally considered limited and have been subject to a standard set of conditions preventing individuals from: taking advantage of inside information; and put pressure on the British government.
Mr Johnson’s case is another illustration of how obsolete the government’s trade rules are. They were designed to offer advice when good guys could be counted on to observe the letter and the spirit of the Rules. If it ever existed, that time is long gone and the contemporary world has outgrown the Rules. This forces ACOBA to spend time on low-risk applications at the expense of more complex and difficult cases. New areas of corruption are not monitored because they were not considered when the Rules were developed.
ACOBA has been recommending to the government for over two years that a modern framework for reviewing business appointments is needed. This should include penalties for non-compliance and greater clarity on what is and is not acceptable to allow resources to focus on complex cases. As part of these recommendations, it is proposed that cases with a known low risk profile be removed from the current process.
I am delighted that the government is working on a series of proposals in the current ethical landscape. I fear that if the government waits until these reforms can all be implemented together, it risks another scandal in the meantime, especially since the ACOBAs could be implemented within weeks.
The action to be taken in relation to this violation is the responsibility of the government. I suggest that you consider the low risk nature of the appointment itself and the need to reform the system to manage roles commensurate with the risks posed.
In accordance with ACOBA’s transparency policy, this correspondence will be published.
The Right Honorable Lord Pickles
Copy to: Darren Tierney, Managing Director, Property and Ethics, Cabinet Office and The Right Honorable Jeremy Quin MP, Paymaster General and Cabinet Office Minister
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/johnson-boris-secretary-of-state-foreign-and-commonwealth-office-acoba/letter-from-acoba-to-the-cabinet-office-regarding-breach-of-the-rules-daily-mail
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Letter from ACOBA to Cabinet Office regarding breach of rules (Daily Mail)
- Actor Julian Sands found dead 6 months after his disappearance
- Sutirtha Mukherjee-Ayhika Mukherjee pair give Indian table tennis a doubles selection conundrum
- Stock market today: Wall Street withdraws from its rally the day before
- Veterans and family centers welcome
- Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani interviewed in Jan. 6 probe
- Adipurush’s Kumbhkarna Lavi Pajni is also offended by the film’s dialogues. Bollywood
- The SS24 Berluti Men’s Collection is secure in its Know-How
- Dalhousie enters world’s top 20 percent in latest QS World University Rankings – Dal News
- Big shows all around the beaches for the 4th of July weekend
- Bruins expects Bergeron and Krejci to retire
- Stock market today: live updates