US judge says Trump’s New York criminal case likely belongs in state court

June 27 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge said on Tuesday he would likely refuse former U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to transfer from state to federal court a criminal case stemming from a silent payment to a star porn.

Trump’s attorneys say federal court is the appropriate venue for the case, arguing that his actions were related to his presidency. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which brought the charges, said the case had nothing to do with presidential action and should remain in state court.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said he was inclined to side with prosecutors.

“The argument is very clear that the act for which the president has been charged does not concern anything under the color of his office,” Hellerstein said after a hearing in Manhattan federal court, expressing his “ current attitudes” towards the case. before a written decision within two weeks.

Both parties declined to comment after the hearing.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty in April to 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide refunds in 2017 to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment. $ to silence porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, said she had a sexual relationship with Trump. He denies it.

Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, argued that the former president’s payments to Cohen were part of a retainer contract for legal services. Blanche said Trump hired Cohen because he was elected president and needed to ensure his business dealings were separate from his official duties.

When pressed by Hellerstein whether Trump and Cohen had a tenure agreement, Blanche admitted he was unaware of the signing of an agreement.

Prosecutors said the payments were personal.

“Writing personal checks, even though he did it in the Oval Office, is not an official act,” prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said during the hearing. “These payments were personal payments from personal accounts to a personal attorney in charge of personal matters.”

Hellerstein said it was clear that Cohen was hired “to take care of private business.”

Blanche also argued that the former president is responsible for reimbursing Cohen for a payment made to influence the presidential election, and that federal law prevails over state law for federal elections.

“Determining whether there is a violation of federal election law is something this court should be doing and not the state,” Blanche said.

But Hellerstein noted that Trump was not being prosecuted for violating election law and that the purpose of his alleged “deception” did not matter.

“There is no reason to believe that an equal measure of justice cannot be served by the state court,” Hellerstein said.

