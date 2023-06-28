Donald Trump claims he had ‘no documents’ in leaked audio recording: ‘It was bravado’





Former President Donald Trump denied he had any classified documents in his hands in a leaked audio recording, although he was heard referring to classified documents.

The former president insisted on Tuesday that his actions in the recording were just ‘bravado’ and that he was not showing classified documents to an aide or people who were writing a biography on the former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

BIDEN TRIES TO TRADE LOW MARKS ON ECONOMY WITH BIDENOMICS PUSH

I would say it was bravado, if you want to know the truth. It was bravado, Trump told Semafor. I was talking and just holding papers and talking about it, but I didn’t have any papers. I had no documents.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, NH (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP

Trump did not specify which papers he had, but said he had papers of “25 different things.” In the recording, Trump could be heard discussing a Defense Department plan for an attack on Iran.

Asked about his use of the word “plans” in the recording, Trump claimed he was referring to “business plans” or plans for a new golf course.

Did I use the word plans? said Trump. What I’m talking about are magazines, newspapers, plans of buildings. I had building plans. You know, building blueprints? I had plans for a golf course.

The audio recording, which took place in New Jersey in 2021, was released by CNN on Monday.

The tape is expected to be a key part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against the former president over classified documents Trump allegedly stored at his Mar-a-Lago compound after leaving the Oval Office. FBI agents who raided the compound last August reportedly obtained hundreds of classified documents from Trump’s residence in Florida.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges in Miami earlier this month, 31 related to the “deliberate withholding of national defense information”, a violation of the Espionage Act.

The trial is set to take place in federal court in Miami in December alongside former aide Walt Nauta, who is a co-defendant in the case.

