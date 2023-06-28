Supreme Court decision could mean the death of Donald Trump





Special counsel Jack Smith was likely waiting for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the “state’s independent legislature theory” before deciding whether to bring charges against the former president on January 6, a former conservative judge has said.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected the controversial theory of an independent state legislature, which would have had the potential to radically change the way elections are conducted across the country. According to fringe legal theory, legislatures have exclusive and near-absolute power to set the rules for federal elections, unchallenged by state courts.

But a majority of justices voted to reaffirm that state courts can restrain the actions of their legislatures, rejecting arguments from the Republican-dominated North Carolina legislature.

Chief Justice John Roberts was joined by conservative Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett and the court’s three liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson in the 6-3 vote that declined to d adopt the theory. Three sitting Conservative judges endorsed it – Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s Lilac Luncheon in Concord, New Hampshire June 27, 2023. Special Counsel Jack Smith was likely awaiting the Supreme Court’s ruling on the ‘legislature theory independent of the state” before deciding whether to bring charges against the former president on January 6, a former judge said. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

The theory was embraced by Donald Trump and his allies after the 2020 election, when it became a key part of their effort to overturn the results that gave Joe Biden victory.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, conservative former U.S. Court of Appeals Judge J. Michael Luttig said the independent state legislature theory was “the centerpiece of this effort to undo the 2020 presidential election” — and that it’s likely that Smith and the DOJ were awaiting the court’s decision to bring charges against Trump on Jan. 6.

Smith oversaw the investigation into the classified documents that led to Trump’s federal indictment and is also investigating the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his role in the Jan. 6 insurgency.

According to Luttig, Smith and the DOJ “scrutinize this plan, the centerpiece of which was the theory of the independent state legislature.”

The former judge added that, had he been Smith, “I think I would have needed today’s decision from the Supreme Court of the United States to proceed with the lawsuit against the ‘former president and his allies and compatriots in connection with the January 6 event.’

The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the controversial theory could now hamper Trump’s legal cover if he is sued over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The decision will allow state courts to continue to weigh disputes over federal election rules, although Roberts wrote that their power is not unlimited. The court declined to specify where that boundary might lie.

“Although we conclude that the Election Clause does not exempt state legislatures from the ordinary restraints imposed by state law, state courts have no free hand,” Roberts wrote. “We only argue that state courts cannot transgress the ordinary limits of judicial review so that they arrogate to themselves the power vested in state legislatures to regulate federal elections.”

