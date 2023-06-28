Politics
Dispatches: Boris, the Lord and the Critical Russian Spy: Thank God for Other People’s Scandals
This Channel 4 documentary about the former British Prime Minister and Lord Lebedev of Siberia gave us a welcome respite from the events at RT
For a moment I thought that Dispatches: Boris, the Lord and the Russian Spy (Channel 4) was about Boris Johnson and God and a Russian spy, which would have been interesting. A five says Boris would have emerged triumphant. And that God would end up being angry and confused and ready to launch a parliamentary inquiry.
But we live in ungodly times. These days, it’s a relief to watch other people’s scandals. Things at RT have gotten so gothic that even watching the weather forecast has become like visiting a dying relative’s bedside. So it was nice to snuggle up with Boris, the lord and the Russian spy. Because whatever problem there was, at least it wasn’t paid for with your money.
Boris was one of many influential Britons drawn into the circle of the extraordinarily wealthy Lebedev family. Alexander Lebedev is a multi-billionaire Russian oligarch. Like many Russian oligarchs, he is Anglophile and had his son Evgeny educated in the UK. Unlike many oligarchs, Alexander Lebedev had been a senior KGB officer. He said he had retired, but the British security services were pretty sure he attended the annual KGB conference every year.
Evgeny, rail-thin, permanently tanned and with dark hair and a black beard that makes him look like a Russian Rylan Clark, stayed in the UK (and also at two villas in Italy) to throw parties. Attended by all who were anyone: a party was at Althorp, the ancestral home of Lady Diana; although she was sadly deceased at the time. But Boris was alive and well.
The next thing you know, Evgeny Lebedev buys the evening standard newspaper, then the UK Independent. He also becomes the friend of Boris, then mayor of London. There can be few television viewings more unedifying than the images of Boris and Evgeny lying on a sidewalk in woolen hats and sleeping through the night in an effort to highlight the horrors of homelessness.
As soon as Boris became prime minister, he declared his intention to give Evgeny a seat in the House of Lords. The British security services were not happy. The House of Lords was not happy. But Boris insisted and, presumably, Evgeny did not let go. We were told that even one of Evgenys greyhounds was called Boris. But this surprising announcement was accompanied by a photograph of Evgeny lying down, as if Good morning! magazine, with an Alsatian.
I’m beginning to wonder if television is the best medium for exploring national scandals. Small mistakes undermine your confidence: the nice lady doing the voiceover at one point pronounced cache (as in secret email cache) as cachet (as in Boris gave Evgeny some social cachet).
Then there’s the annoying, pounding music to make you feel tense. And what did we have at the end? Lots of piano shaking, several worried ex-spies and nice old lads from the House of Lords. No doubt they are right to be outraged and extremely worried about Lord Lebedev of Siberia (seriously) and especially Boris and more about his appalling behavior. But there was no hard evidence, and no resolution; you need Poirot for that.
