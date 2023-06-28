Sweden investigates corruption case involving Erdoan’s son The European Curator





Sweden and Turkey are currently at odds over Sweden’s possible bid to join the NATO alliance, but new revelations suggest that relations between the two countries could be even more strained. Earlier this week it was revealed that Swedish anti-corruption authorities, together with their American counterparts, were actively investigating allegations that Bilal Erdoan, the son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, may have profited from the sum of millions of dollars. in bribes from a Swedish subsidiary of an American company. The allegations were first made public by the Reuters news service on Monday, June 26, in a report which claimed the bribes were only promised and not paid by Dignita Systems AB, a maker of breathalyzers that prevent drivers from starting their cars if they fail the test. Tens of millions of dollars were reportedly promised to two institutions headed by Bilal Erdoan, listed as lobbying fees. The project was scrapped in September, however, after Dignita Systems AB’s US owner, 1A Smart Start LLC, learned of the scheme and fired a number of people who had been part of it. Dignitas CEO Anders Eriksson declined to comment on the case, noting that it was subject to a nondisclosure agreement and that similarly investigators in Sweden and the United States were also silent on the matter. . Bilal Erdoan denied the allegations against him, saying through a lawyer that they were a web of lies and that they were completely incorrect. Since 2017, Dignita Systems AB has tried to stand for its product in the Turkish market for its breathalyzer, but blamed the slowness of not being able to reach President Erdoan. In 2021, the company managed to get in touch with politician Ifran Gunduz, a friend of Bilal Erdoan, and representatives of Dignita Systems AB met Bilal in Istanbul in February last year. Part of the strategy discussed between the two sides involved large donations to foundations chaired by Bilal Erdoan, believed to be payments for access to his father. The corruption allegations are not a first for Bilal Erdoan as Russian authorities accused him in 2015 of having oil export areas previously controlled by the Islamic State terrorist group, which once controlled large parts of Iraq and Syria. Erdoan pushed back against these claims saying, “First and foremost, Daesh is an enemy of my country, a shameful thing, because it puts my religion in a malicious position. They don’t represent Islam and I don’t even think they are Muslims. The Reuters report comes just days after President Erdoan noted his country was unlikely to change its mind on accepting Sweden’s bid for NATO membership, criticizing the news Swedish terrorism law for not going far enough to ban demonstrations by supporters of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). ). The allegations against Bilal Erdoan also echo those leveled against Hunter Biden, the son of current US President Joe Biden, who was paid $83,333 a month by Ukrainian resource firm Burisma, with some claiming he received the role due to his connection to his father. , who then served as vice-president. Hunter Biden was recently revealed to have reached a tax and gun plea deal following a years-long investigation that began in 2018 and will likely face no jail time despite the fact that he owed about $100,000 in taxes in 2017 and 2018 and that he lied about his drug use. when buying a firearm.

