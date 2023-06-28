Politics on the 2023 World Cup? BCCI accused of favoring Narendra Modi stadium while ignoring other important sites





The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the highly anticipated ODI Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which kicks off on October 5 with the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final will also be held at the same venue on November 19, while Mumbai and Kolkata will host the semi-finals on November 15 and 16, respectively. A total of 10 venues have been selected to host the matches of this historic ICC event, making it the largest tournament ever in terms of venues. Apart from Ahmedabad, the other seven host cities are Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Pune. However, the exclusion of some major sites has left officials disappointed. Indore’s Holkar Stadium, which has a rich cricketing history and regularly hosts international matches, expressed disappointment at not being included. Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association President Abhilash Khandekar has expressed regret at missing Indore in a World Cup match, recalling the city hosted a match in 1987. Similarly, Mohali, who has hosted World Cup matches since 1996 and witnessed the high-octane India-Pakistan semi-final in 2011, fell short this time. The Punjab Cricket Association source expressed disappointment at the exclusion, pointing out that it looked like only cities with influential leaders had been chosen. Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer suggested politics could have played a part in the decision, expressing sadness that a stadium which has produced many Indian cricketing superstars has not received only one game. “The exclusion of Mohali of Punjab from the list of host cities for the tournament was due to political interference. The government of Punjab will raise this issue with the BCCI,” Hayer told ANI. On the other hand, he noted that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the opening match, the final and the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash. Congressman Shashi Tharoor also expressed his disappointment at the omission of SportsHub Thiruvananthapuram from World Cup matches, suggesting that Ahmedabad appeared to be gaining prominence as a cricket capital of the country. In response to concerns raised about the exclusion of certain sites, Rajeev Shukla explained that the decision was not solely in their control. The BCCI vice-president stressed that obtaining the consent of the ICC was necessary before finalizing the selection of locations. (With ANI inputs) Catch all the sports news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live trade news. More less Updated: June 28, 2023, 09:04 IST Topics

