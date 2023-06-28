Trump may not be GOP’s strongest candidate: Kevin McCarthy





House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said on Tuesday he doesn’t know if former President Donald Trump is the “strongest” Republican nominee to take on President Joe Biden in 2024.

“Can he win this election? Yeah, he can,” McCarthy said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “The question is, is he the strongest to win the election?”

“I don’t know that answer,” McCarthy said.

“But anyone can beat Biden? Yeah, anyone can beat Biden. Can Biden beat other people? Yes, Biden can beat them. It’s any day,” he said. -he adds.

The remarks on CNBC offered a rare gap in McCarthy’s generally firm posture of support for Trump. McCarthy leads a narrow Republican majority in the House that includes significant factions loyal to the former president.

Spokespersons for Trump and McCarthy did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the speaker’s remarks.

Trump is the clear favorite in the Republican presidential primary. National polls consistently show him trailing his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by strong double-digit margins.

But Trump also lost to Biden in the 2020 election, was impeached twice, spent years spreading false allegations of widespread voter fraud and saw his latest White House bid rocked by two indictments.

After the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which led to Trump’s second House impeachment, McCarthy initially said Trump bore some responsibility. But the House GOP leader met Trump soon after and has been a constant defender of the former president ever since.

Trump endorsed McCarthy as a speaker in January, urging skeptical Republicans to shore up support around the California lawmaker.

On Friday, McCarthy said he supported a proposal to reverse Trump’s two impeachments.

During his Tuesday morning appearance on CNBC, McCarthy praised Trump’s program over that of the Democratic incumbent.

If Trump is the nominee, then “politics to politics, it’s not good for Republicans, it’s good for America,” McCarthy said. “Trump’s policies are better, simpler, than Biden’s.”

He acknowledged that Trump’s legal exposure, from two criminal cases and several other active investigations, “makes things complicated.”

In an interview later Tuesday with Breitbart News, McCarthy gave Trump full-throated praise, saying the former president “is stronger today than he was in 2016.”

McCarthy accused the media of “trying to drive a wedge between President Trump and House Republicans.”

“The only reason Biden is using his armed federal government to go after President Trump is because he’s Biden’s strongest political opponent, as the polls continue to show,” McCarthy told AFP. Breitbart.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/27/trump-may-not-be-strongest-gop-candidate-kevin-mccarthy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos