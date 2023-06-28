Of course, Xi Jinping is a dictator

The description of Xi as a dictator provoked a breath of Beijing. The Foreign Office called Bidens extremely absurd remarks and a blatant political provocation. US Ambassador Nicholas Burns was summoned to receive an official reprimand.

At times, Bidens aides rushed to look back on some of his more unexpected remarks, but there was none of that this time. I don’t think the chairs comments need further clarification, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said when asked about Beijing’s furious reaction.

There was also no flak on the Republican side of the driveway.

Biden is right Xi is a dictator, and we should treat him as such, said House Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Mike McCaul, a Republican from Texas, told NBC News. Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska agreed. Despite recent protests from the Chinese Communist Party, President Biden got it right, he tweeted. Xi is a dictator.

Of course he is, and it’s good that Biden says so. Too often, American presidents have been silenced by the vile reality of China’s totalitarian regime.. During the massive pro-democracy uprising in China in 1989, President George HW Bush refused to speak on behalf of the brave protesters. I would encourage restraint, he said. I think it might be time to be careful.

When a million people flooded the streets of Hong Kong in 2019, desperate to salvage their autonomy from a Xi-ordered crackdown, then-President Donald Trump offered no support either. He only said he was sure that China and Hong Kong can get by and pointed out that Xi was one of my friends.

It is always better for US presidents to tell the truth about America’s adversaries than to engage in such sycophantic or honeyed appeasement. The truth about the regime that has ruled China since Mao Zedong took power in 1949 is that it has murdered, enslaved and oppressed more human beings than any government in history.

Xi rules over a dictatorship that systematically uses slave labor and torturewho without pity persecutes religious minoritieswho engages in the horrible practice of Harvesting of Vital Organs from Falun Gong Practitionersand who imprisons between 1 million and 3 million Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps. Its absolute control is reinforced by an Orwellian system of high tech surveillance designed to suppress any murmur of thoughtcrime or opposition. It’s a literally genocidal regime who regularly threatens to plunge Asia into war conquer its democratic island neighbor, Taiwan.

China is a dictatorship in every sense of the word. The ultimate goal of American policy should not be to coexist with this dictatorship but to change it. And a key lesson from the defeat of the last totalitarian communist regime in the Soviet Union is that it is important for American leaders to speak candidly about the nature of evil empires.

The thugs who rule Beijing might find it embarrassing to be portrayed in the West as a dictatorship. Yet in their own field, they embrace the D-word and always have.

THE Constitution of the Communist Party of China recently changed to allow Xi to rule for life explicitly states that the primary functions of parties are to maintain the people’s democratic dictatorship and to oppose bourgeois liberalisation. The embrace of dictatorship can be traced back to Mao, who delivered a landmark speech titled On the People’s Democratic Dictatorship in 1949, as he neared victory in the Chinese Civil War.

The new communist regime, Mao swore, would impose a dictatorship on the hounds of imperialism. It would repress them ruthlessly if they speak or act unruly, they will be quickly arrested and punished. He declared that the government would deploy a powerful state apparatus to ensure the oppression of the antagonistic classes.

Mao kept his vow. The dictatorship he launched the dictatorship led by Xi today is the bloodiest in history. In practice, the United States has to deal with the Chinese government. But that’s no reason to avoid labeling it accurately. Biden did it last week. He should do it again soon.

