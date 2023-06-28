Politics
Of course, Xi Jinping is a dictator
The description of Xi as a dictator provoked a breath of Beijing. The Foreign Office called Bidens extremely absurd remarks and a blatant political provocation. US Ambassador Nicholas Burns was summoned to receive an official reprimand.
At times, Bidens aides rushed to look back on some of his more unexpected remarks, but there was none of that this time. I don’t think the chairs comments need further clarification, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said when asked about Beijing’s furious reaction.
There was also no flak on the Republican side of the driveway.
Biden is right Xi is a dictator, and we should treat him as such, said House Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Mike McCaul, a Republican from Texas, told NBC News. Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska agreed. Despite recent protests from the Chinese Communist Party, President Biden got it right, he tweeted. Xi is a dictator.
Of course he is, and it’s good that Biden says so. Too often, American presidents have been silenced by the vile reality of China’s totalitarian regime.. During the massive pro-democracy uprising in China in 1989, President George HW Bush refused to speak on behalf of the brave protesters. I would encourage restraint, he said. I think it might be time to be careful.
When a million people flooded the streets of Hong Kong in 2019, desperate to salvage their autonomy from a Xi-ordered crackdown, then-President Donald Trump offered no support either. He only said he was sure that China and Hong Kong can get by and pointed out that Xi was one of my friends.
It is always better for US presidents to tell the truth about America’s adversaries than to engage in such sycophantic or honeyed appeasement. The truth about the regime that has ruled China since Mao Zedong took power in 1949 is that it has murdered, enslaved and oppressed more human beings than any government in history.
Xi rules over a dictatorship that systematically uses slave labor and torturewho without pity persecutes religious minoritieswho engages in the horrible practice of Harvesting of Vital Organs from Falun Gong Practitionersand who imprisons between 1 million and 3 million Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps. Its absolute control is reinforced by an Orwellian system of high tech surveillance designed to suppress any murmur of thoughtcrime or opposition. It’s a literally genocidal regime who regularly threatens to plunge Asia into war conquer its democratic island neighbor, Taiwan.
China is a dictatorship in every sense of the word. The ultimate goal of American policy should not be to coexist with this dictatorship but to change it. And a key lesson from the defeat of the last totalitarian communist regime in the Soviet Union is that it is important for American leaders to speak candidly about the nature of evil empires.
The thugs who rule Beijing might find it embarrassing to be portrayed in the West as a dictatorship. Yet in their own field, they embrace the D-word and always have.
THE Constitution of the Communist Party of China recently changed to allow Xi to rule for life explicitly states that the primary functions of parties are to maintain the people’s democratic dictatorship and to oppose bourgeois liberalisation. The embrace of dictatorship can be traced back to Mao, who delivered a landmark speech titled On the People’s Democratic Dictatorship in 1949, as he neared victory in the Chinese Civil War.
The new communist regime, Mao swore, would impose a dictatorship on the hounds of imperialism. It would repress them ruthlessly if they speak or act unruly, they will be quickly arrested and punished. He declared that the government would deploy a powerful state apparatus to ensure the oppression of the antagonistic classes.
Mao kept his vow. The dictatorship he launched the dictatorship led by Xi today is the bloodiest in history. In practice, the United States has to deal with the Chinese government. But that’s no reason to avoid labeling it accurately. Biden did it last week. He should do it again soon.
Jeff Jacoby can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jeff_jacoby. To subscribe to Arguable, its weekly newsletter, go to globe.com/arguable.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2023/06/28/opinion/jeff-jacoby-biden-xi-jinping-dictator/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kevin Spacey in court for sexual assault trial
- Of course, Xi Jinping is a dictator
- Jennifer Lawrence sent an “ultimate gift” to Robert De Niro | Entertainment
- Lessons from cricket on the mind’s perception of time
- Disco cowboy from space? Couples are ditching traditional wedding dress codes in favor of outdoor themes
- How much does Ai influence the stock market – Macro Money
- Startup Nation Central Launches Tech Challenge with Israeli and US Hospitals
- How to bet on Jeffrey John Wolf at Viking International Eastbourne 2023
- The next frontier for malaria vaccination
- Trump may not be GOP’s strongest candidate: Kevin McCarthy
- Politics on the 2023 World Cup? BCCI accused of favoring Narendra Modi stadium while ignoring other important sites
- Pasoori Nu To Lambi Judaai, 9 Bollywood hits inspired or copied from Pakistani songs