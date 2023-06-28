Donald Trump sues E. Jean Carroll, claims she defamed him on TV





Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday counterattacked writer E. Jean Carroll, claiming in a court filing that Carroll defamed him on television.

Last month, a New York jury found Trump responsible for sexually abusing Carroll in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, but found him not responsible for her alleged rape. Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages for his battery and defamation charges.

The jury also found that Trump defamed Carroll by calling his claims a hoax and a scam.

On May 10, a day after the decision Carroll was asked in an interview on CNN how she felt when the jury did not find Trump responsible for rape, Carroll replied: Well, I just immediately ( said) in my own head, Oh, yes he did. Oh yes, he did.

In his countersuit, Trump alleged that the statements made by Carroll were defamatory and contrary to the jury’s verdict in which he was found not responsible for rape.

She made the statements “with actual malice and ill will in an effort to significantly and maliciously harm and attack” her reputation, according to the former president’s lawsuit.

He seeks retraction of his statements and unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, as well as reimbursement of legal fees “and any other relief” the court deems necessary.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carroll’s attorney, Robbie Kaplan, said in a statement that Trump’s claim was “nothing more than his latest effort to delay liability for what a jury has already found to be his defamation of E Jean. Carroll,” and that most of the former president’s statements in his counterclaim “were made outside of New York’s one-year statute of limitations.”

Kaplan added: “But whether he likes it or not, that responsibility is coming very soon.”

The former president has denied Carroll’s sexual assault allegation and maintains that he never defamed her because he was telling the truth. He also insisted he had never met Carroll and said she was “not my type”.

In his closing arguments, his lawyers said Carroll was exactly Trump’s type, and the former president didn’t show up at his civil trial accusing him of rape because he knows what he got from him. do.

Michael Mitsanas

Adam Reiss and Dareh Gregorian contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-sues-e-jean-carroll-claims-defamed-television-rcna91574 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos