Politics
Country needs uniform civil code, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to worker at BJP booth in Bhopal on June 27, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India needed a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) because the country could not function with the dual system of separate laws for separate communities. He was addressing BJP workers in Bhopal (and interactive sessionbroadcast live to 10 lakh of party workers), an address which clearly signaled his government’s intention to bring in the UCC.
His statement on the UCC, a contentious issue about which several minority communities have often expressed reservations, comes at a time when the country’s political calendar for the coming year is filled with Assembly polls in five states and 2024 general election. This also comes less than a fortnight after the 22nd Law Commission of India solicited further suggestions from various stakeholders including public and religious organizations on the UCC.
There was also a double message in Mr Modis’ speech in which he urged the Muslim community in India to understand which political parties were pushing them to ruin themselves, an exhortation at a time when he had been dogged by the concerns expressed in some neighborhoods in the United States. , during his state visit to that country, on the rights of minorities.
Colleagues, Muslims in India will have to understand which political parties are inciting them to ruin them while reaping benefits for themselves. These days we find that such people are incited in the name of the Uniform Civil Code. You tell me, if in the same family there is a law for one member and another law for a second member, will this household be able to function? Can we run the country with such a dual system? He asked.
Same rights for all
Attacking his political opponents for using Muslims to promote their interests to the detriment of the well-being of communities, especially that of Muslims in Pasmanda, the Prime Minister reminded his audience that the same rights for all citizens were also mentioned. in the Constitution.
Friends, they [opponents] level allegations against us, but the truth is that the same people who speak for Muslims, if they were true sympathizers of Muslims, then the majority of my Muslim brothers and sisters families would not have fallen behind in l education, jobs and not been forced to lead a difficult life. And the Supreme Court has said it time and time again, they crack their whip and say bring the Common Civil Code but these people vote bank greedy [pauses, followed by a cheer from the crowd]he said, from UCC.
With Ram Temple and Article 370 out of the way, the UCC is the only major fundamental that the BJP has called its core issues to be resolved and implemented.
The party since its inception and even in the era of Jana Sangh supported the same. While a BJP government in Uttarakhand had formed a panel of experts to implement the UCC, the BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh, a state that goes to the polls this year and where Tuesday’s event took place, also talked about forming a similar committee.
Manipur violence
Government pressures for the UCC may be clear, but it will be a difficult road to travel. AICC Secretary General KC Venugopal said Mr Modi rarely addresses incidents such as the violence in Manipur and urged him to address concerns over poverty, inflation and unemployment before focusing on other issues.
He [Mr. Modi] should first answer about poverty, rising prices and unemployment in the country. He never speaks on the Manipur file where the whole state is burning. Manipur has been burning for 60 days. He does not say a word about it and does not call for peace. It just distracts people from all these problems. We are not going to fall for this, Venugopal said.
All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that when Mr Modi talks about the UCC, he is only talking about the implementation of a Hindu civil code, removing all Islamic references. I ask him if he can abolish the Hindu united family tax exemptions, or the Special Marriage Act, or even remove Section 371 which grants special status to 11 states, including six northeastern states. Can he talk about the UCC in Punjab, the Sikhs, he asked.
Just a few days ago, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) came up with a resolution that any UCC would not be acceptable to this community and many tribal communities could still take the same line.
However, by signaling the issue so strongly in his speech, Mr Modi left no doubt that he at least intends to bring the UCC in as soon as possible.
