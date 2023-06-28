After the Johnson years, it’s time to renew Britain’s democracy

New research shows how, through a series of measures, Britain has suffered a process of democratic backsliding since Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019. Toby S James calls for a new charter to reverse this erosion and restore citizens’ trust.

Boris Johnson’s ‘partygate’ scandal had been presented as a test for british democracy. There have been breaches of the law at the highest levels of government during a time of national emergency. The people in office responsible for making the laws have themselves broken the laws. There was drinks, parties and debauchery inside Number 10 Downing Street and government services, while families were unable to see vulnerable relatives in care homes or attend funerals. Additionally, the Prime Minister was accused of misleading Parliament, one of the most serious offenses in the British constitutional system. Would there be an appropriate political award and due process to hold him and others accountable? Or would Britain be a country in which some former members of a political group Bullingdon Club lightcould act without guilt?

In case of eventuality, Johnson resigned as Prime Minister after a wave of resignations from his own cabinet. And less than a year later, it was discovered that he had Parliament misled by a cross-party parliamentary committee and resigned from parliament before any sanctions could come into effect. Parliamentary democracy has checked the responsibility of a leader who broke the rules.

But this result should not mask wider problems of democratic erosion and stress in the UK. A new report on the changing quality of UK democracy assesses the range of democratic changes the UK has witnessed since Johnson’s victory in 2019. It reveals that across a range of dimensions, UK democracy has been eroded and /or needs a charter for renewal.

A multidimensional democracy?

As one of the oldest democracies in the world, Britain has accumulated its own parliamentary quirks and its own terminology in terms of democratic credentials. Within Parliament, terms such as parliamentary sovereignty and ministerial codes are highly valued by members, alongside obscure practices and customs such as dragging speakers to the chair and using the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove audience members from members-only areas. True democracy requires more than parliamentary procedure, important as that is. Democracy is about dispersing power in a country and entrusting it to all citizens, rather than a few people at the top. Against a broader set of criteria, the time since Johnson was re-elected prime minister with a majority has seen democracy erode.

Human rights, standards and the checks and balances within parliament have seen troubling developments. Investigations have been carried out into the harassment and harassment of officials by senior ministers. There have been allegations of corruption, conflict of interest and bias regarding the awarding of government contracts during the COVID-19 period. Citizens’ powers to protest have been undermined by new laws and serious disruption prevention orders which, in scenes more befitting of the 17e century, saw Republican leaders arrested at the coronation of King Charles III. The law has been applied unevenly, with black citizens far more likely to be stopped and searched by police or fined for breaking COVID-19 rules. A Metropolitan Police report, commissioned by the Met after Sarah Everard was abducted by one of its own officers, revealed institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia within the Met. The government has attacked judicial restraints on its own power and shown a shameless disregard for international law.

Democratic elections require citizens to have equal and free opportunities to participate and stand for election. However, the government has introduced substantial changes to the electoral law since 2019. The elections saw the independence of the Electoral Commission now subject to a ministerial declaration. Voter ID requirements put in place that prevented thousands of people to vote in the 2023 local elections. Meanwhile, media pluralism has been reduced to the point where three companies hold 90% of newspaper circulation and local journalism has come under severe pressure. Proposal Online security bill will mean that unaccountable international online platforms, not courts, will determine whether citizens’ speech is legal.

The simple fact of organizing elections to allow periodic and indirect involvement of citizens in political affairs is not considered sufficient for a full and vibrant democracy. Democracy must be fully participatory in order to integrate the opinions and interests of citizens, with a high rate of participation and ample possibilities for citizens to express their opinions. Party leadership elections have given party members an ever-increasing opportunity to participate in choosing party leaders. There have also been moves towards decentralizing power from Westminster through devolution agreements which can empower local citizens. However, referenda have been rejected and the extent to which decentralization policies have given local actors real power has been questioned. Turnout remains a major problem in Britain with those not voting at all in general elections (18.5 million) far outnumbered those who gave the government an absolute majority in Parliament (14.0 million) in 2019.

Democratic societies work best when they foster genuine engagement and discussion about the political issues of the day and the challenges they face and use evidence and argument. References to scientific evidence in decision-making have been widely used to justify government policy during the pandemic period. However, some claim that scientific advice has been ignored, such as expert advice on provide COVID-19 testing for people entering nursing homes in England. In addition, opportunities to deliberate on legislation have been reduced with the increased use of accelerated primary legislation and regulatory instruments, which means that parliamentarians have fewer opportunities to discuss and scrutinize proposed new laws.

For citizens to participate and be active in a democracy, they must have access to resources. However, these resources are often unevenly distributed and this pattern has accelerated during the pandemic. Inequalities in educational achievement have widened during the pandemic and material living standards have fallen following record inflation rates. THE political education that the young people received at school turned out to be insufficient. A democratic culture has been further undermined by racism, misogyny, homophobia And transphobia in society and within the main public institutions.

An agenda for change

Democracy is important to the UK at home and abroad. Britain’s position as a beacon of democracy is being undermined on the world stage by democratic backsliding in its own backyard. This has geopolitical consequences at a time of resurgent Cold War divisions. But democracy is important because it brings transparency, trust and better decision-making to the top of government. After wasted public funds and the failure of decision-making during the pandemic, measures to strengthen democracy can improve public services, accountability and public order. It is not expensive to establish democracy, but it is expensive not to do so.

We are at a pivotal moment for democracy. Many people fear that we have entered a period of global democratic backsliding. According to Varieties of Democracy Project, the level of democracy enjoyed by the average world citizen in 2022 has fallen to 1986 levels. In 1988 a charter was signed to renew Britain’s democracy and this influenced the setting of political agendas for reforms democracy that followed. The demands of the Chartists, echoing the pleas of those calling for a Magna Carta, were met with freedom of information, a bill of rights and reform of the House of Lords introduced by new Labor governments. Not every Charter 88 reforms however, and this failure meant that democracy was not fully preserved.

Now is the time for political parties, amid new threats, to make commitments to democratic renewal and a new charter. This report offers a suggested path for such a charter that can be adopted by all political parties in the next legislature.

This post is based on the findings of the new report British democracy under strain: democratic backsliding 2019-23. The report was funded by Unlock Democracy and is based on a working paper on realistic democracy.

