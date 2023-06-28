Politics
After the flood: Turkey prolongs the reign of Recep Tayyip Erdoan
The day he was re-elected president for a third five-year term, the resilient Turkish autocrat Recep Tayyip Erdoan jumped on the roof from a campaign bus outside his Istanbul mansion and smiled in relief. Address a crowd of around 55,000, he began listing the names of the opposition parties they had defeated. Is the CHP pro-LGBT? Are HDP and IYIP pro-LGBT? The little ones who act in cahoots with them, are they pro-LGBT? His fans boo in response, but cheered when Erdoan promised that their party, the AKP, would never let LGBT people infiltrate our ranks. He threatened to kill anyone targeting the Turkish family, which is sacred to us.
Four hours later, Erdoan stood outside his monumental presidential palace in the capital Ankara, as much bigger crowd invited him to perform Selo! It was a reference to Selahattin Demirtathe former leader of the pro-Kurdish HDP party, who has been jailed since 2016. Savoring the roar, Erdoan then offered some friendly advice to opposition supporters, asking them to get rid of Kemal Kldarolu, the leader of his rival CHP.
Goodbye, Mr. Kemal, he said with a smile and tasked his voters with retaking Istanbul from the CHP in the March 2024 municipal elections. For Erdoan, this was not just a time to savor his victory. A new race had just begun, and he wants the opposition to be not only defeated but entirely diminished over the next 10 months.
Turkey’s Rainbow Opposition Coalition of 13 different parties with secular, communist, green, pro-LGBTQI and Kurdish agendas is unlikely to emerge from the rubble of Erdoan’s triumph anytime soon. The fact that the incumbent devoted the bulk of his victory speeches to calling them a group of LGBT-aligned terrorist sympathizers says a lot about why they lost. Erdoan succeeded in channeling the grassroots fears of Turkish society’s concerns about the sexual, territorial and spiritual health and integrity of nations against his secular competitors.
Walking the streets of Istanbul after hours on election day, I was surrounded by cars where government supporters honked their horns, dangling from car windows and roofs chanting “Goodbye Mr. Kemal!” while making their hands silhouettes of gray wolves (symbols of Turkish ultra-nationalism). Erdoan’s words that night had consequences. Stabbed fans an opposition supporter to death in Ordu and shot a 15-year-old kid at the head of Mersin and a 14 years old in Urfa. The cathartic celebrations seemed more concerned with twisting the knife on the losing side than applauding the incumbent.
In the month since that evening, things have changed in Turkey slowly at first, then very quickly. On May 30, HaberTurk, the only remaining news network to claim to produce objective journalism, canceled its opinion columns and asked its contributors to write about lifestyle topics instead. May 31, Demirta, the imprisoned Kurdish leader, has announced his exit from politics. We won’t make you president, the influential mantra which he coined after running against Erdoan in the 2014 presidential elections, now appears to be a sad reminder of the optimism generated by Demirta and which Kldarolu tried to emulate. As of June 1, there is were calls that the leader of the CHP himself resign. As the barrage of reality broke and his party imploded, with Kldarolus’s religious affiliation (he is Alevi, a heterodox Islamic sect) becoming a matter of debate, there was little effort to its part to take stock of what has happened since May 28. passivity can prove politically fatal for Kldarolu and his supporters who lead the CHP.
Watching the disillusionment of progressives over the past month has been heartbreaking. The left presenters of a gust of the week political programs on television and radio began canceling their show one after the other. A climate of loneliness and despair has settled in the opposition. (Imagine canceling Democracy now!THE Nation Podcast, and various political programs on NPR the week into a second Trump term.) Such signs of withdrawal from the public arena by multiple elements within the progressive camp (journalists, academics, and opposition activists ) may be understandable, as people want to protect the safety and livelihoods of their families. But it is also deeply disturbing. The prospect of a Turkey that will be silent for the next five years is chilling.
During his campaign, Erdoan’s allies promised ban LGBTQI organizations in Türkiye, remove requirements for divorced men to pay alimony to their wives and end coeducation. For the turkeys feminists and gender non-conforming communities, it’s terrifying. Pride 2023 offered a preview of the new atmosphere. Shortly after the University Feminist Collective announced a screening of a film on the European side of Istanbul on June 6, authorities banned the event, saying the documentary could threaten national peace. The municipality then restricted all indoor and outdoor activities in the surrounding area. On June 7police raided the Science Aesthetics Culture Art Research Foundation (BEKSAV) film collective on the Asian side of Istanbul and halted the screening of the British film Pride, about anti-Thatcher solidarity between striking miners and LGBTQI activists, in 1984. Cops arrested dozens of Turkish spectators. Pride marches in city squares, once a regular occurrence, are now inconceivable.
Erdoan’s government now has the whole field to itself and can use its mandate to crush the various shades of dissenting cultures in their entirety. Opposition leaders who challenged autocracy became sitting ducks overnight. Prosecutors have carte blanche to prosecute all members of the Table of Six, the architects of the Kldarolus rainbow coalition who lost their legal immunity the week after the election. Because they gave up their seats as MPs to appear on the presidential ticket as running mates, none of them will be in parliament for the next half-decade. On June 3, when Erdoan read his presidential oath in parliament, Kldarolu was relegated to a seat reserved for members of the general public in parliament. He refused to stand up to protest against an electoral process he called most unfair of recent times. Such gestures may receive likes on social media, but count for little in the brutal realpolitik that now holds my country in its grip. The victor took it all, reducing Kldarolu and his allies to mere spectators.
What all this means for Turkish democracy and Europe remains to be determined. Nathalie Tocci, director of the Italian Institute of International Affairs, noted in Policy Erdoan’s victory was something of a relief for European Union bureaucrats in Brussels. If the democratic opposition had won, it would have had to revise a number of agreements, including the one that keeps more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees inside Turkey’s borders, with financial support from the West. . The European Union will be able to talk about values, castigating Turkey’s authoritarianism over which it has no influence while walking cynically down the path of a purely transactional relationship with a shameless transactional leader, Toci wrote:.
The resilience of autocrats, so soothing to European bureaucrats, also delighted authoritarian rulers. Donald Trump congratulated Erdoan on his well-deserved big victory on Truth Social. I know him well, he is a friend and learned firsthand how much he loves his country and the great people of Turkey, whom he has raised to a new level of fame and respect! Viktor Orbn, Hungarian Prime Minister, was more direct: Thank God Erdoan won, he said on June 2: I prayed a lot for his victory. After all, the election was between Erdoan and George Soros, according to Orbn: If the leader of the unified opposition, I mean Soros’ candidate, won the election, millions of refugees would leave Turkey for Europe. For Nicola Madurowords were superfluous: during Erdoan’s swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in Ankara, where he was the guest of honor, the Venezuelan president was seen with his hands open, palms pointing skyward, praying to God for Erdoan’s victory in a perfect imitation of Islamic prayer.
All this spectacle will soon turn into faded pages of historical archives. Erdoan announced a return to financial orthodoxy with his new Minister of Finances proclaimed that Turkey had no choice but to return to rational ground. Next to a new director of the Central Bank (former co-CEO of the bankrupt First Republic Bank), a new economic team will force the country to swallow the bitter medicine needed to save Turkey. THE read lost 7% of its value against the dollar in one day in May, and fell another 8% for three days in the third week of June. Unemployment, bankruptcies, homelessness will likely follow, until the economy bottoms out and Turkey regains its status as a tourist destination, UEFA Champions League finals, fashion shows and conferences, with streets cleared of activists and ready for business. Meanwhile, Turkish politics could disappear from the headlines, replaced by distressing headlines about extreme poverty resulting from an economic collapse.
As Turkish hopes for political change are dashed for the next five years, progressives around the world should heed the repressed and locked voices hidden under the growing silence here: economic stability can still come, but at what cost to the soul of the country?
