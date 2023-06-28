Connect with us

After the flood: Turkey prolongs the reign of Recep Tayyip Erdoan

The day he was re-elected president for a third five-year term, the resilient Turkish autocrat Recep Tayyip Erdoan jumped on the roof from a campaign bus outside his Istanbul mansion and smiled in relief. Address a crowd of around 55,000, he began listing the names of the opposition parties they had defeated. Is the CHP pro-LGBT? Are HDP and IYIP pro-LGBT? The little ones who act in cahoots with them, are they pro-LGBT? His fans boo in response, but cheered when Erdoan promised that their party, the AKP, would never let LGBT people infiltrate our ranks. He threatened to kill anyone targeting the Turkish family, which is sacred to us.

Four hours later, Erdoan stood outside his monumental presidential palace in the capital Ankara, as much bigger crowd invited him to perform Selo! It was a reference to Selahattin Demirtathe former leader of the pro-Kurdish HDP party, who has been jailed since 2016. Savoring the roar, Erdoan then offered some friendly advice to opposition supporters, asking them to get rid of Kemal Kldarolu, the leader of his rival CHP.

Goodbye, Mr. Kemal, he said with a smile and tasked his voters with retaking Istanbul from the CHP in the March 2024 municipal elections. For Erdoan, this was not just a time to savor his victory. A new race had just begun, and he wants the opposition to be not only defeated but entirely diminished over the next 10 months.

Turkey’s Rainbow Opposition Coalition of 13 different parties with secular, communist, green, pro-LGBTQI and Kurdish agendas is unlikely to emerge from the rubble of Erdoan’s triumph anytime soon. The fact that the incumbent devoted the bulk of his victory speeches to calling them a group of LGBT-aligned terrorist sympathizers says a lot about why they lost. Erdoan succeeded in channeling the grassroots fears of Turkish society’s concerns about the sexual, territorial and spiritual health and integrity of nations against his secular competitors.

Walking the streets of Istanbul after hours on election day, I was surrounded by cars where government supporters honked their horns, dangling from car windows and roofs chanting “Goodbye Mr. Kemal!” while making their hands silhouettes of gray wolves (symbols of Turkish ultra-nationalism). Erdoan’s words that night had consequences. Stabbed fans an opposition supporter to death in Ordu and shot a 15-year-old kid at the head of Mersin and a 14 years old in Urfa. The cathartic celebrations seemed more concerned with twisting the knife on the losing side than applauding the incumbent.

