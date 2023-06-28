Trump explores the game with the first GOP debate with a competing event





CONCORD, NH Nobody can force Donald Trump to debate except, maybe, Donald Trump.

The Republican National Committee cannot do this. Neither does Fox News. Neither will all of his advisers who think he should go up against his GOP rivals on a stage in Milwaukee in August.

Crucially, none of these rivals are close enough to Trump in the polls to make him feel necessary. No doubt, like any favourite, he has more to lose than to gain from a debate.

“He’s not going to debate unless he’s forced to by changing the polls,” said one person who encouraged Trump to speak. “I don’t agree with that, but that’s where he is.”

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump in Concord, NH on June 27. 2023.Scott Eisen/Getty Images

All of this helps explain why, in interviews with more than half a dozen advisers, it was clear that even in his private conversations, Trump was leaning heavily towards skipping that first debate.

Trump is also exploring counter-programming options in the first debate, according to people familiar with his deliberations.

Trump’s absence would rob primary voters in the RNC, Fox News and GOP of the Republican Party’s most compelling and powerful figure. And Trump knows he can keep the attention on himself by making his appearance conditional, at best.

Ripping at Fox for not covering it the way he would like, Trump suggested on his Truth social media platform that the cable network wanted him to “show up and get some ratings.” Noting his big advantage, he has a 29 percentage point advantage over second-placed Ron DeSantis in the latest NBC News poll. He criticized Fox for wanting him to participate while trying to “promote, against hope.” the DeSantis campaign.

“Sorry, FoxNews, life doesn’t work that way!!!” he concluded.

And yet, there are voices in his ear that say he should jump on stage and in the end he won’t be able to resist the lure of being in the spotlight.

“He trades opinions with everyone and will get about 100 different opinions,” one adviser said. “He wants to know what everyone is thinking but will end up doing what he wants to do. Usually he asks everyone, from the hunter to the [RNC Chair] Ronna McDaniel.”

Trump hasn’t made a final decision, the adviser said, “but if he’s not debating, I doubt he’ll stay home.”

In early 2016, Trump was absent from the last Republican debate before the Iowa caucuses. Instead, he held a fundraiser for veterans. He ended up narrowly losing Iowa but winning the GOP nomination and the presidency.

Trump may be at the center of a Republican debate in absentia, as he has been the party’s main talking point for most of the past eight years. He could also benefit if the rest of the field turns fire on DeSantis, the Florida governor, to knock him out of second place.

Regardless, several advisers said they didn’t see much incentive for Trump to confuse him with candidates well below him in the polls.

“Why would he raise people like Ada Hutchinson?” said a senior official, using the misnomer Trump deploys for former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

There’s another consideration: RNC rules require debate participants to pledge their support for the party’s candidate in the general election. Trump finally agreed to do so in 2016, then backtracked. He has long held open the threat of not endorsing a candidate who beat him for the nomination.

Some of the other candidates, including Hutchinson, former Representative Will Hurd of Texas and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, either said they would not support Trump or criticized the loyalty oath.

Christie called the pledge a “useless idea” in an interview this month on CNN, arguing that Republicans should be prepared to support their candidate without making it a blood oath.

It’s only in the days of Donald Trump that you need someone to sign something on a pledge, Christie said. So I think it’s a bad idea.

But it’s not clear they’ll exceed the donor and polling thresholds the RNC has set for candidates to earn spots on the stage. Candidates should only sign pledges after qualifying for the debates, a person familiar with the rules said.

What matters most to Trump and his rivals, however, is what voters think of his participation or lack thereof. Interviews in New Hampshire, which holds the nation’s second nominating contest and first primary, suggest Trump supporters and critics have split views.

“I’m not worried that he’s not debating,” Matt Poulin, insurance company owner and Bow Trump fan, told Concord on Tuesday. “I would like to see him debate, and he has a lot of good information, and he is improving.”

Carla Gericke, leader of the libertarian-minded Free State Project, said it was up to Trump to decide.

“Trump has an advantage in the sense that he was president. People know his background and they know he can put on a good show,” said Gericke, a swinging GOP voter who, like Poulin, was online. to see Trump speak at the Federation of Republican Women’s Lilac Luncheon.

In Hollis, where DeSantis addressed voters on Thursday, sentiments ran the gamut.

The American people, especially the Republican Party and Republican voters, have a right to see this stuff one-on-one,” said Scott Maltzie, a Concord-area Republican primary voter who backed the senator. Florida’s Marco Rubio in 2016 and says DeSantis is his top pick now.

“I mean, he kind of goes there assuming he’s locked in that nomination,” Maltzie said of Trump. “Well, Republican parties aren’t about coronations. It was about people proving what they stand for, and he’s got a lot of questions he needs to answer, and a debate scene could be a perfect place to do it.

But Bob Beckett, who handed out business cards identifying himself as a GOP primary voter in the nation’s first state, said after the DeSantis event in Hollis that he’d rather not see Trump on the debate stage. .

I think it would be a distraction, said Beckett, who voted for Jeb Bush in the 2016 primary and leans for Christie this time around. Trumps is not a politician.

