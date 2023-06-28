Successful meeting between Chris Hipkins and Xi Jinping – The Diplomat

Advertisement

Warm and constructive: This is how New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins wanted his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday to be memorable. Hipkins deployed the phrase at least eight times in a subsequent press conference with New Zealand media.

He also made a point of stressing that the meeting had at no time been adversarial. This served to reinforce the impression of warmth.

This tooassortedwith opening public comments from Xi, who said Hipkins’ visit was of great significance. Xi pointed to the tangible benefits for the two peoples that have emerged since China entered into a comprehensive strategic partnership with New Zealand in 2014.

Xi added that China has always treated New Zealand as a friend and partner and stands ready to work with New Zealand to begin a new 50-year period in bilateral relations, according to a statement. Chinese Foreign Ministry summary.

By emphasizing the conviviality of the encounter, Hipkins also contrasted withcomplaints that his foreign minister, Nanaia Mahuta, received an epic harangue when she met her Chinese counterpart in Beijing in March. The timing of the description’s disclosure to the Australian newspaper was strategic and threatened to derail Hipkins’ highly sought-after tryst with Xi. The report has not been denied, however, with Mahuta confirming that his encounter with Chinas Qin Gang was very robust.

Against this, Hipkins’ refusal to endorse US President Joe Bidens’ description of Xi as a dictator would have been welcomed by Beijing. Hipkins declined to say whether the dictator issue was raised by Xi, but said he did not raise it himself.

According China’s own account of the Hipkins-Xi meeting, the Chinese president said that he had always considered China-New Zealand relations to be of great importance, with New Zealand acting as a forerunner in China’s relations with the countries developed.

Xi continued, in a message likely aimed not just at Wellington but at other Western governments: We must continue to see each other as partners rather than rivals, as opportunities rather than threats…

As is usually the case, the semi-official Global Times newspaper made the same point less diplomatically.

In aarticlereleased late Tuesday and covering a series of diplomatic visits to China this week, New Zealand took center stage, even eclipsing analysis of Mongolia and Vietnam, China’s neighbors including prime ministers are also in China this week.

The newspaper described New Zealand as a model for other Western countries, noting Wellington’s reputation for independent policy-making and bipartisan consensus on how to get along with China. According to the newspaper, New Zealand has shown how Western countries can resist the pressures of unilateralism, Cold War mentality and hegemony.

The Global Times approvingly referenced Hipkins’ stance on the dictator’s recent spat. The newspaper said the incident was an example of New Zealand’s non-interference in its relations with China and contrasted sharply with Washington’s arrogant and offensive attitude.

After his meeting with Xi, Hipkins appeared somewhat nervous and at times uncharacteristically mute when answering questions from the New Zealand media, a sign he was aware of the diplomatic stakes of the bilateral meeting. For example, he dithered on his response to a question about how New Zealand views its relationship with China.

During the first part of the meeting open to the media, Xi called New Zealand a friend and partner. But when asked by the media if he would respond to that assessment, Hipkins initially dodged, responding I would describe the relationship between New Zealand and China as incredibly important.

Hipkins seemed to realize the ramifications of his answer as questions about the friend and partner issue continued. He later added, It depends on the context, but yeah, overall.

Hipkins carefully refused to be drawn into any views expressed by Xi during the private meeting, saying revealing details would be neither diplomatic nor appropriate. But the New Zealand Prime Minister clarified that AUKUS was not specifically mentioned at the meeting. Hipkins also revealed that New Zealanders’ growing ties to NATO had gone untapped.

The meeting with Xi was a big picture and it wouldn’t be unusual for those details to be touched on more indirectly.

Hipkins said the main focus of the meeting was New Zealand’s economic ties with China. But he added that issues such as China-US relations, the Pacific, the war in Ukraine and human rights were also discussed in a fluent dialogue.

The officialstatementreleased by the New Zealand Prime Minister’s Office used softer language than the press conference. For example, there is no direct mention of human rights in the reading. Instead, it was noted that the pair engaged in areas where our cultures and political systems differ.

Hipkins’ 40-minute meeting with Xi took ten minutes longer than expected. Jacinda Ardern, Hipkins predecessor,received50 minutes for his own meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok last November.

We shouldn’t read too much into this discrepancy, however. After all, it’s a busy week for China, which is also hosting its first World Economic Forum summer meetings since 2019. On Tuesday, Xi also met with the prime ministers of Barbados, Mongolia and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Hipkins counterparts from other Five Eyes countries, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, have not been welcomed by Beijing since the start of the pandemic.

This article was originallypublished by the Democracy Project,which aims to improve New Zealand democracy and public life by promoting critical thinking, analysis, debate and engagement in politics and society.