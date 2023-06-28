Trump’s world rages against McCarthy’s lightweight 2024





Can he win this election? Yes, he can win this election, McCarthy said, referring to a Biden-Trump matchup. The question is: is he the strongest to win the election? I don’t know this answer.

Trump’s world has changed. The former president’s top aides and allies who know the pair quickly exchanged messages asking, in short: what the fuck is this?

Some called McCarthy a moron. Others turned to Brian Jack, who also advises the speaker and was a vital bridge between the two men, to mediate as Trump walked the trail in New Hampshire.

McCarthy immediately went into cleaning mode. He called Trump to apologize, according to the New York Times. He offered Breitbart reporter Matt Boyle an exclusive interview, during which he pushed back on the comments and accused the media of taking them out of context.

Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016, McCarthy told Boyle.

None of those moves have quelled the fury in Trump’s inner circle, people familiar with the matter told POLITICO. McCarthy, they believe, took advantage of the former president when it benefited him and failed to show unwavering loyalty in return. They don’t understand how he could speak poorly when McCarthy, it is said, told Trump about something so critical.

In fact, McCarthy’s damage control made it worse. Speakers campaign allies have been sending out fundraising emails and text messages claiming that Trump is Biden’s STRONGEST opponent! then ask for money.

Fundraising in Trump’s name without permission is a huge no-no for the former president. His team requires explicit approval for any campaign to use his name and likeness. Trump’s team asked McCarthys last night to withdraw the fundraising pitch.

This isn’t the first time McCarthy has crossed paths with Trump. After the Jan. 6 riot, McCarthy floated the idea of ​​censuring Trump for his actions and was later filmed discussing the idea of ​​asking Trump to step down. Still, the two continued their symbiotic bond: McCarthy quickly assumed a key role in restoring Trump’s prominence in the GOP, and Trump stayed in McCarthy’s corner as he fought for the hammer.

But Tuesday’s drama came at a sensitive time, with a major question already bouncing around Trump’s world: Why didn’t McCarthy endorse Trump?

While it’s unclear whether Trump explicitly asked for McCarthy’s support, his silence on the matter has baffled the former president and his close allies.

McCarthy told some Trump supporters he was waiting because an endorsement could hurt Trump by tying him to the party establishment, according to a GOP campaign consultant who asked not to be named. He also suggested that as the highest-ranking Republican, just two heartbeats from the presidency, perhaps he should remain neutral.

But Trump’s allies don’t believe it. The former president, it is believed, will never allow McCarthy to sit on the sidelines in a nasty GOP primary and expects his full support, which many of them think the hell will eventually become and maybe, now, sooner rather than later.

When is it okay for Kevin McCarthy not to endorse Trump? asked the consultant. Donald Trump has been very good with Kevin McCarthy.

The brouhaha also raised questions about how long Trump or McCarthy will support.

Many of Congress’s strongest former allies have been piling up their grievances against McCarthy, waiting for the right moment to act. Many would be more than happy to force a vote to oust the president if Trump wanted to and Trump knows it.

If Donald Trump wanted to, he could make him a speaker by the end of the week, the consultant said.

