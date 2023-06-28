Donald Trump strikes back, seeking to turn the tide with woman who accused him of rape





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump is trying to turn the tide on the advice columnist who won a $5 million jury prize against him in a sex abuse trial, claiming in a countersuit that she owes him money and a retraction for continuing to insist she was raped even after a jury refused to accept.

Lawyers for the Republican presidential candidate filed documents Tuesday night saying E. Jean Carroll should pay Trump unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and retract his damaging statements.

The countersuit comes a month after Carrolls’ attorneys filed a rewritten libel suit seeking at least $10 million more from Trump for comments he made after the jury’s verdict in May.

The jury concluded after a two-week trial that Trump sexually abused Carroll in the dressing room of a luxury department store in the spring of 1996. It also found that he defamed her in comments he made by denying the attack last October.

But the jury rejected Carroll’s claim, first made in a 2019 memoir, that Trump raped her in Bergdorf Goodman’s locker room.

At trial, Carroll testified that the rape happened after a chance encounter with Trump at the downtown store, which was initially friendly and flirtatious, turned into a violent assault after they teased each other to try on a play. lingerie.

Trump has always denied ever raping Carroll or knowing her. He said the meeting with the department store never happened.

In her countersuit, Trump’s lawyers cited Carroll’s comments during a CNN interview after May’s verdict, saying that when she was asked about jurors finding she had not been raped , Carroll replied: Oh yes, oh yes, he did.

And they said Carroll also revealed that when she spoke to Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, immediately after the verdict, she said she told him emphatically: He did it and you did it. know.

The attorneys, Alina Habba and Michael T. Madaio, wrote that Carroll made these statements knowing each of them to be untrue or with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity.

The interview was broadcast on television, social media and several websites, with the aim of spreading and circulating these defamatory statements to a significant part of the public, they added.

In a statement responding to Trump’s counterclaim, Carroll’s attorney, Robbie Kaplan, said Trump again argues, contrary to logic and facts, that he was exonerated by a jury that found that sexually abused E Jean Carroll by forcibly inserting his fingers into her vagina. .

She said four of the five statements cited by the counterclaim were made outside the one-year statute of limitations when one claim was to be made and anticipated the other would be dismissed by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.

Trump’s case is therefore nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability for what a jury has already ruled to be his defamation of E Jean Carroll. But whether he likes it or not, that responsibility is coming very soon, Kaplan said. Kaplan has no connection with the judge.

Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination to run for president again next year, did not appear at the initial trial. But numerous excerpts of his taped deposition were played for jurors, along with an infamous video that emerged shortly before Trump’s 2016 election in which he bragged that celebrities can sexually catch women without their consent.

