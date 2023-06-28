Secretary of State Anthony Blinken finally traveled to Beijing. His visit, the first by a US secretary of state since 2018, was initially postponed in February following the Chinese balloon incident.

American and Chinese reactions to Blinkens’ brief meeting with President Xi Jinping differ subtly but significantly. Blinkens comments and the Reading of State Departments characterize the relationship as a competition in need of safeguards and stability. People’s Daily cited President Xi Jinping said competition between major powers did not match the trend of the times.

Although the visit itself was positive, these differing reactions clearly show how each party sees the relationship differently. If the United States makes no effort to see things from China’s perspective, it risks forgoing potential improvements in communication and bilateral relations.

Tarmac takes and mutual interests

Prior to Blinkens’ visit, there was much speculation about what his reception in Beijing would be, both aesthetically and in terms of the agenda. Would President Xi even meet him? Many commentators and analysts have put a lot of emphasis on appearances, saying everything from Blinkens’ reception at the airport to seating arrangements at meetings with the Foreign Office was designed as a snub.

Maybe, but John Kerry and Hillary Clinton got the same airport reception committee. Nervous speculation about aesthetics shows how necessary a return to consistent face-to-face visits is; without regular communication, unnecessary speculation can distort the narrative and continue to sour the relationship.

It is significant that Xi decided to meet Blinken. During their meeting, the two men agreed on the need to continue to stabilize relations, with Xi calling for mutual respect and sincerity and Blinken conveying to President Bidens the belief that both have an obligation and responsibility to manage their relationship.

Readings from the Chinese Foreign Ministry and State Department are more detailed. They lay bare divergent viewpoints that make stabilization more difficult to achieve.

In Chinese sides reading out loud, Xi stressed the importance of the fundamental interests of both parties. He said great-power competition is incompatible with modern times and cannot resolve issues related to U.S. national interests or challenges facing the international community. Furthermore, he said that China is not looking to challenge or replace the United States. States, and called on the United States to give equal respect to China and refrain from harming its development interests.

Blinken, meanwhile, insisted that the foundation of US-China relations is competition. The primary purpose of his visit was to communicate an intent to enhance US competitiveness, but to reduce the risk of that competition turning into conflict. He stressed that diplomacy can only support cooperation in areas where our interests align.

A central question for the future of the relationship is what these areas of mutual interest look like. Are they wide, as Xi suggests? Do they include economic development and the respective fundamental interests of the two countries? Or are they limited to cooperation on international issues like climate change and global health, and limited by the idea that the two countries are locked in a struggle between overhauling and maintaining the world order?

Despite Blinkens’ assurances that the United States is still very interested in maintaining economic ties (trade has reached a record in 2022), and that recent export controls are about risk reduction rather than a general decoupling, Beijing is most likely skeptical. As Vice President for Studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Evan Feigenbaum underlinethere are 600 Chinese companies on the Entity Readt, and the current administration has added 100.

Again, much like Beijing’s skepticism of harm reduction, most people in Washington seem unconvinced that Beijing has no design on the United States’ current global leadership position. A constant topic in the China-focused committee hearings is how best to counter its efforts to overthrow the United States. Virtually every action taken by China, domestically or internationally, is analyzed as an attempt to disrupt US interests.

Room for improvement

There is potential for progress in the bilateral relationship, but only increased high-level communication and more frequent visits can help resolve issues related to differing understandings of what the relationship entails. Fortunately, both sides stressed the need to do both. Hopefully they will follow.

Despite differing views on the competition between the two sides, Xi and Blinken expressed hope to avoid outbreaks or dangerous clashes. Blinken reiterated that US adherence to the one-China policy is positive, but US actions must match the secretaries’ words.

One item on Blinkens’ agenda that failed was the establishment of military-to-military communications. Chinese refusal to establish such channel is likely linked to President Bidens sanctions not lifted on Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, which were initially imposed on him by the Trump administration when he was in charge of supply.

The United States cannot hope to bring about the desired improvements in this relationship without a willingness to cooperate. Appearing to say one thing and do another frustrates not only China, he also damages our image in the eyes of other countries.

Secretary Blinken said he came to Beijing to explore areas where we could work together when our interests align; Xi’s comments suggest that the Chinese believe the most important Chinese and American interests of peace and stable economic development are compatible. Heres hoping these aren’t just empty words, but the start of a thaw.