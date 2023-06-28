Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchange Eid-ul-Adha greetings





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) pose for a photo. APP/File Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha on Wednesday. During the telephone conversation, Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated the government and people of Turkey on this auspicious occasion. Responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz’s sentiments, President Erdogan extended his warm Eid greetings to the people of Pakistan. The Ruet-e-Hilal Central Committee has announced the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon in Pakistan, which means that Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across the country on June 29 (tomorrow) with fervor and religious zeal. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy festival of 10 Zilhajj every year by slaughtering animals such as goats, sheep and cows. The festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (as) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. During the phone conversation, Prime Minister Shehbaz also congratulated the Turkish President and his audience on this auspicious occasion. The Prime Minister thanked the Turkish President for inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen mutual cooperation in economic, defense and other fields. They agreed that the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad, will provide a leadership-oriented and forward-looking impetus to further strengthen the close brotherly relations between the two countries, in particularly in the economic field. World leaders wish Muslims on Eid day Earlier today, world leaders sent their wishes and blessings to Muslims as worshipers celebrate Eid al-Adha in several countries after the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent his best wishes to Muslims celebrating the festival and offering the Hajj pilgrimage. “We wish all Muslims a blessed Eid al-Adha filled with celebrations, community and service to others. We also extend our best wishes to those participating in the Hajj pilgrimage. Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor,” wrote the top US diplomat on Twitter. United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent his best wishes to Muslims on the occasion. “Best wishes to all who celebrate #EidAlAdha. In this time of division and conflict, let us be inspired by the values ​​of compassion and solidarity that inspire this celebration. Eid Mubarak,” the UN chief wrote on Twitter. Scottish Prime Minister Hamza Yousuf also wished Muslims across the country and around the world a happy Eid. “For Muslims around the world, this is an important time to reiterate the values ​​of devotion, thanksgiving and charity. Eid Mubarak,” the Scottish-Pakistani-born leader wrote.

