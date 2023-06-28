Narendra Modis ultimate test to educate 265 million students

VS LOSE THE factory in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was not a decision he took lightly, says the boss of a manufacturer based in Mumbai, the economic capital of India. ‘India. Yet the lack of skill and discipline of the local workforce meant that it made sense to produce in the south and west. We offer training at all of our production sites, but getting people to the required level just wasn’t worth our time.

The story illustrates one of India’s biggest problems. Its educational system fails it. With around 1.4 billion people, it has more people than China and its economy is growing rapidly. It must make hundreds of millions of its young people employable, especially in the poorer and more populous northern states. Otherwise, it could squander much of its growth potential and cause judicial instability as undereducated and underemployed youth lose hope.

Graduates from its leading universities are top brass in the best companies in the world. But many of the 265 million students enrolled in its schools will leave them barely able to read or do basic math. aser, an annual survey of children in rural India (three quarters of the total), found that in 2022 only a quarter of grade 5 (when they were ten years old) could do basic division and only 43% were able to read a grade 2 level text. Among those in grade 8, at the end of compulsory education, barely 45% could do basic division and less than 70% could read a text at grade 2 level.

The lack of progress is even more alarming. Although school infrastructure and enrollment have improved in recent years, with more children attending schools with toilets, running water and sometimes even computers, learning has not kept pace. In 2022, math skills had barely budged in a decade; reading skills had declined, in part due to lost learning during the covid-19 pandemic. These figures hide regional variations; learning levels tend to be higher in the wealthier southern states and lower in the poorer north. One reason is the long-standing emphasis on elite education inherited from British rulers, eager to train administrators to run the empire. Post-independence governments relied on a small, intelligent elite to build the new nation. It’s a sorting mechanism, a system for the first two rows of the class, explains Yamini Aiyar, who directs the Center for Policy Research ( CPR ) in Delhi. The systems emphasis on completing a rigid curriculum assumes skills that few children have when they start school and never have the chance to learn. It does little for the vast majority of students in non-elite public schools or low-cost private schools. Yet they are what the Indian economy needs to focus more on services and increase its weight in the manufacturing sector, which he hopes will account for 25% of GDP in 2025, compared to 17%. Even a job in a factory requires skills that many young school leavers lack. Some signs of change can be observed. On a recent afternoon in the village of Bajraha in Bodhgaya, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, a dozen children in their early teens sat in a circle in the hall parties while Bajanti Kumar, a local volunteer, drew letters on a blackboard. During their summer vacation, the children learned to read a simple story and do basic calculations, things they hadn’t learned in four years at school. The program, organized by Pratham, an Indian NGO , together with the state government, aims to prevent them and some 1.5 million other children in Bihar from falling further behind in the new school year. Similar efforts are underway in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, reaching some 3.3 million children.

Such remedial activities are welcome, but cannot solve many system problems. Child attendance remains low, with a national average of around 70% and closer to 50% in states like Bihar. Public school teachers are well paid, but little penalized if the children do not learn anything. Data released in 2017 showed that a quarter of spot checks found teachers absent from schools.

Addressing these issues requires complex cultural change, says Ms Aiyar of CPR . A state-level government that has done more than most can be found in Delhi, India’s capital, under the Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP ). Starting in 2015, he massively increased spending on education. The goal was to improve infrastructure and the quality and accountability of teachers and administrators in its secondary schools through a combination of curriculum reform, training, and community involvement. The approach worked: Over the past eight years, the city’s crummy old public schools have done much better than the private ones.

Modified ambitions

Narendra Modis’ government was less decisive. When he took office in 2014, he promised national education spending would rise to 6% of gdp, close to what is spent in Brazil (6%) or South Africa (6.6%). However, on its own figures, it has never crossed the 3% mark, although the World Bank, the source of the figures for the other countries, evaluates it at 4.5%. His government has also taken alarming steps to streamline textbooks, stripping them of references to unwanted subjects, from India’s Muslim heritage to the theory of evolution.

Yet he began to overhaul the education system. A national policy, released in 2020, wants every 3-year-old to achieve basic reading and math skills by 2027, a welcome but hugely ambitious goal. As in Delhi, teachers are urged to abandon strict adherence to the curriculum to teach at the real level of their students. The focus is more on pre-primary education, one of the most cost-effective ways to improve learning. The policy also calls for better teacher training, reduced non-teaching responsibilities and performance-based rewards.

Such efforts are better than simply spending more, says Karthik Muralidharan, an economist at the University of California, San Diego. Inexpensive interventions such as learning camps can help a lot. He adds that volunteers can be very effective as additional instructors because they are local and therefore more connected to the students. Deepak Kumar, a 24-year-old college graduate who runs a summer remedial camp from his family home in Bihars Gaya district, plans to support his students next year as he takes government exams; no child has ever missed a class.

The covid-19 pandemic, when schools remained closed for the better part of two years, underscored the importance of parental involvement in education, says Rukmini Banerji, who runs Pratham. Nearly a third of children now benefit from additional private tuition, up from a quarter five years ago. Policymakers want to roll out parent interest more systematically, setting up school readiness camps for mothers of children starting school and keeping them engaged with simple technology tested during the pandemic, such as videos, audio stories or texts with suggested activities. In a field The Economist visited in Pune, Maharashtra’s second city, mothers raved about this approach. I always had a hard time understanding what my children were doing in school. Now I feel like I have a bigger stake, says Sushma Deshmukh, mother of a 10-year-old child.

Yet tech isn’t the magic solution to government failure that many in India’s booming ed-tech sector once imagined: Byjus, a Bangalore-based education startup that last April , said it offered online courses to 150 million students, was this week scrambling to reassure investors after the loss of three trustees and its auditor.

Figuring out which reforms will ultimately make the biggest difference will take years. More importantly, says Mr. Muralidharan, the government must stay on top of the case. They need to put in place independent mechanisms to measure what works, accept the results and adjust policy accordingly. Given governments’ aversion to data that contradicts claims of its success, that may be hoping too much.