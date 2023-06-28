COLUMN: MP Matt Western talks about Boris Johnson, mortgages and the NHS





As I’m sure many of you will have seen, MPs voted on the Privileges Committee’s report into the conduct of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. I was proud to vote to endorse the report and I did so with our communities at the forefront of my mind. I saw firsthand how much we all sacrificed locally to protect each other, not seeing friends and family for months, unable to say goodbye to loved ones and so much more. The Prime Minister broke the rules he repeated to us every night on television and then lied to us about it. I believe the sanctions recommended by the report were fair and I voted to approve them. While I was delighted Theresa May voted for the report, it was disappointing that so many Tory MPs chose to abstain in the vote, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Choosing not to show leadership on this file is simply not good enough. We were facing incredibly difficult times as a country and need strong leadership to get us through it, I don’t think the current prime minister saw that. Elsewhere I was concerned to see statistics showing that 10,800 households in the constituency of Warwick and Leamington will be hit by the Tories’ mortgage penalty alone with an average increase in mortgage payments of 3,400. These are truly shocking figures and I know that so many people locally will experience it first hand. It is totally irresponsible to let the public deal with this mortgage disaster that has happened in Downing Street. My colleagues from the Shadow Treasury team have announced plans to support owners. Meanwhile, the premiers insist people just need to “keep their cool”. It’s completely disconnected and frankly condescending to the families who are doing everything they can to keep going during the cost of living crisis. If you are struggling with the cost of living and need help, I have put together a booklet of fantastic organizations that could help you. If you would like a copy, please e-mail me. Many of you may remember the photo I took in July 2018 to celebrate 70 years of the NHS where 70 voters, born every year since 1948, came together to thank the NHS for all that he did for us. I’m happy to share that I’m hosting a similar event this year – Born in the NHS – 75 to 75: Celebrating the NHS. If you want to participate, send me an e-mail with your name, address and date of birth. I look forward to seeing some of you there! Finally, I had the pleasure of attending a series of events over the past weekend, in Lillington, St Nicholas Park, Pump Room Gardens, Foundry Wood, among others. It was great to see our communities come together to mark everything from Armed Forces Day to International Yoga Day! Thank you all for a warm welcome. As always, please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any issues or concerns you wish to raise with me. I can be reached on [email protected] or on 01926 882006. Matt West MP for Warwick and Leamington

